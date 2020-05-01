Fat Powders Market – Rich Opportunities in t he Food Industry

Fat Powders: Market outlook

Fat powders are a convenient and economical solution for traditional butter, vegetable oils, creams, and others. Fat powders are widely used in the food industry for a wide band of applications ranging from bakery products to beverages to sauces and condiments. Fat powders are functional ingredients which are used to enhance the taste, texture, and sensorial appeal of the food products. Besides, adding flavor and texture to the end product, fat powders are used to extend the shelf life of the products. Fat powders are convenient to store, handle, and process and are potent to add creaminess and whitening effect to the food products. The growing advancement in the food and beverage industry is providing strong market prospects to fat powders. Market players are focusing on the introduction of new application-specific product offerings to better address specific requirements from the end use industry. Moreover, market players have been channelizing efforts to strengthen their distribution channels while focusing on direct sales of fat powders. Manufacturers are also focusing on developing fat powder with additional protein and vegetable fat content with more cost-effective solution.

Growing Demand for Dairy Ingredients and Increasing End Uses in Food Industry is Paving the Path for Fat Powders

An increase in food and beverage manufacturing, along with the development of cold chain capacities in order to ensure the efficient quality of food is expected to boost demand for ingredients used in the production of final food and beverage products. Over the past few years, there has been a substantial change in consumer eating habits. Increasing disposable income and improvements in the standard of living has resulted in an increase in restaurant chains, confectioneries, bakeries, and others which is, in turn, providing significant upsurge in demand for fat powders which are used to improve fat distribution in different food mixes, enhance texture and mouthfeel of food products, and add creaminess, opacity and adhesive properties to the products. Besides, increasing trend for bakery, bread and confectionary products in daily diets and rising consumption of processed food is creating strong demand for fat powder market over the forecast period.

Opportunities for Participants of Fat Powders Market:

The market for fat powders is anticipated to witness a lucrative demand in both developed and developing economies. Fat powders make up a large share of the EU dairy exports. Within Europe, the major fat powder markets are Netherlands, U.K., Ireland, and Denmark. North America and the Asia Pacific are also expected to offer a substantial market opportunity to fat powders owing to growing food and beverages market and dairy products. Besides, increasing cultures of hotels and cafes in the regions is further boosting the demand for fat powders over the forecast period.

The manufacturers of fat powders are focusing on product launches, enhancing their production capacity, and investing in research and development activities aiming to deliver the improved product to the end use industries and consumers. Prominent players of fat powders are focusing on reshaping the packaging formats for fat, to meet consumer needs and convenience.

Global Fat Powders: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global Fat Powders market has been segmented as-

Soybean oil

Canola oil

Coconut oil

Palm oil

Sunflower oil

Global Fat Powders: Key Players

Some of the major players of Fat Powders market include: Koninklijke FrieslandCampina NV, Imeko Dairy Products B.V., Solarec, Frontera Group, Inc., Vitusa Global, FIT, Vreugdenhil Dairy Foods, Dairygold Co-Operative Society Limited, Polindus, Glenstal Foods Ltd., and Hoogwegt International B.V.

