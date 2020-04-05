Fashion Retailing Market: Overview, Segmentation, Industry Status, Trends, Drivers and Forecast to 2024

The global fashion retailing market is expected to grow from USD 298.67 billion 2017 to USD 412.62 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.73%.

On the basis of product, the global fashion retailing market is studied across Bag & Accessories, Clothing & Apparel, Footwear, and Jewelry & Luxury Watch.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global fashion retailing market is studied across Offline Mode and Online Mode.

On the basis of geography, the global fashion retailing market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Adidas: The potential growing player for the global fashion retailing market”

The key players profiled in the global fashion retailing market are Adidas, Christian Dior, Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., H&M, Hermes International S.A., Inditex, Kering, L Brands, Nike, Ross Stores, Inc., Swatch Group AG, TJX Companies, The Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, Uniqlo Co., Ltd., and VF Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global fashion retailing market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global fashion retailing market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global fashion retailing market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global fashion retailing market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global fashion retailing market.