FASHION DESIGN AND PRODUCTION SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

This report studies the Fashion Design and Production Software. Fashion design and production software can develop your skills and capabilities in every area from design to production. It packages for digitizing, pattern engineering, grading, marking, advanced automatic nesting, 3D imaging, CAD, PDM etc.

Fashion design and production software applications are large enterprise and SMB, and large enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 59.49% of the global total in 2017.

Fashion design and production software are mainly classified into the following types: cloud based and on premise. On premise is the most widely used type which takes up about 69.61% of the total in 2017 in Global.

The industry is relatively fragment, the key brand includes Adobe, Autometrix, Corel, Autodesk, CGS, Tukatech, Vetigraph, Modern HighTech, C-Design Fashion, F2iT, Wilcom, K3 Software Solutions, PatternMaker Software, Polygon Software, SnapFashun Group, Gerber Technology, Optitex, Lectra, CLO3DDD, Browzwear. The top ten of them is holding about 62% sales market share in 2017.

In 2018, the global Fashion Design and Production Software market size was 2010 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4110 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fashion Design and Production Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fashion Design and Production Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Adobe

Autometrix

Corel

Autodesk

CGS

Tukatech

Vetigraph

Modern HighTech

C-Design Fashion

F2iT

Wilcom

K3 Software Solutions

PatternMaker Software

Polygon Software

SnapFashun Group

Gerber Technology

Optitex

Lectra

CLO3D

Browzwear

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud based

On premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprise

SMB

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fashion Design and Production Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fashion Design and Production Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fashion Design and Production Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud based

1.4.3 On premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprise

1.5.3 SMB

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fashion Design and Production Software Market Size

2.2 Fashion Design and Production Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fashion Design and Production Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Fashion Design and Production Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fashion Design and Production Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fashion Design and Production Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Fashion Design and Production Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fashion Design and Production Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fashion Design and Production Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fashion Design and Production Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Adobe

12.1.1 Adobe Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Fashion Design and Production Software Introduction

12.1.4 Adobe Revenue in Fashion Design and Production Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Adobe Recent Development

12.2 Autometrix

12.2.1 Autometrix Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fashion Design and Production Software Introduction

12.2.4 Autometrix Revenue in Fashion Design and Production Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Autometrix Recent Development

12.3 Corel

12.3.1 Corel Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Fashion Design and Production Software Introduction

12.3.4 Corel Revenue in Fashion Design and Production Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Corel Recent Development

12.4 Autodesk

12.4.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Fashion Design and Production Software Introduction

12.4.4 Autodesk Revenue in Fashion Design and Production Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.5 CGS

12.5.1 CGS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fashion Design and Production Software Introduction

12.5.4 CGS Revenue in Fashion Design and Production Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 CGS Recent Development

12.6 Tukatech

12.6.1 Tukatech Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Fashion Design and Production Software Introduction

12.6.4 Tukatech Revenue in Fashion Design and Production Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Tukatech Recent Development

12.7 Vetigraph

12.7.1 Vetigraph Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Fashion Design and Production Software Introduction

12.7.4 Vetigraph Revenue in Fashion Design and Production Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Vetigraph Recent Development

12.8 Modern HighTech

12.8.1 Modern HighTech Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fashion Design and Production Software Introduction

12.8.4 Modern HighTech Revenue in Fashion Design and Production Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Modern HighTech Recent Development

12.9 C-Design Fashion

12.9.1 C-Design Fashion Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Fashion Design and Production Software Introduction

12.9.4 C-Design Fashion Revenue in Fashion Design and Production Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 C-Design Fashion Recent Development

12.10 F2iT

12.10.1 F2iT Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Fashion Design and Production Software Introduction

12.10.4 F2iT Revenue in Fashion Design and Production Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 F2iT Recent Development

12.11 Wilcom

12.12 K3 Software Solutions

12.13 PatternMaker Software

12.14 Polygon Software

12.15 SnapFashun Group

12.16 Gerber Technology

12.17 Optitex

12.18 Lectra

12.19 CLO3D

12.20 Browzwear

Continuous…

