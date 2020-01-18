FASHION DESIGN AND PRODUCTION SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

This report studies the Fashion Design and Production Software. Fashion design and production software can develop your skills and capabilities in every area from design to production. It packages for digitizing, pattern engineering, grading, marking, advanced automatic nesting, 3D imaging, CAD, PDM etc.
Fashion design and production software applications are large enterprise and SMB, and large enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 59.49% of the global total in 2017.
Fashion design and production software are mainly classified into the following types: cloud based and on premise. On premise is the most widely used type which takes up about 69.61% of the total in 2017 in Global.
The industry is relatively fragment, the key brand includes Adobe, Autometrix, Corel, Autodesk, CGS, Tukatech, Vetigraph, Modern HighTech, C-Design Fashion, F2iT, Wilcom, K3 Software Solutions, PatternMaker Software, Polygon Software, SnapFashun Group, Gerber Technology, Optitex, Lectra, CLO3DDD, Browzwear. The top ten of them is holding about 62% sales market share in 2017.
In 2018, the global Fashion Design and Production Software market size was 2010 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4110 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Fashion Design and Production Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fashion Design and Production Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Cloud based
- On premise
Market segment by Application, split into
- Large Enterprise
- SMB
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Fashion Design and Production Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Fashion Design and Production Software development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fashion Design and Production Software are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
