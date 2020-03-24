Farm Equipment Market Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Business Share, Global Growth by 2026

Farm equipment are mechanical devices such as tractors and several attached implements, which are intended to be utilized in diverse farming operations in order to save time and labor. These equipment are easy to use and help in diverse agricultural operation such as primary and secondary tillage of soil, cultivation, spraying of fertilizers, insecticide, pesticides, herbicides, harvesting of crop, irrigation system, water conservation management, and livestock farming. Farm equipment are essential tools for farming practices.

The agricultural sector is witnessing a change its practices from traditional farming to modern farming, which includes modern machinery. These equipment are essential tools that increase yield and improve the maintenance of soil and have easy approach in farming. Rise in agricultural practices for easy agro practices and to increase the productivity of crop enhances the demand for the farm equipment market during this forecast period.

The global farm equipment market can be segregated based on farm equipment type, service, application, and use. The uses of farm equipment can be of particular or multiple use on the basis of farming operation. In terms of equipment type, the farm equipment market can be classified into cultivator, rotator, chisel plow, harrow, plough, harvester, roller, field sprayer and spreader, irrigation system, livestock equipment, tractors, and loaders.

In terms of service, the market can be categorized into rental equipment, contractual equipment, and specific usage equipment. Based on application, the farm equipment market can be segregated into spraying, water supply and conservation, cultivation, harvesting, seeding, weeding, and livestock farming. In terms of use, the farm equipment market can be classified into material handling, loading and unloading, plant protection, weed cultivation, land development & seed bed preparation, post harvesting, and other agricultural processing.

Based on region, the global farm farm equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The region of North America have usage of farm equipment. The region is technologically advanced in terms of agricultural practices and hence, witnesses the increased usage of farm equipment.