Fancy Yarn Industry Growth Rate and Market Segment by Regions/Countries

A fancy yarn is a kind of yarn that differs from normal construction of single plain yarns by the way deliberately produced irregularities in its construction. These irregularities relate to an increased input of one or more of its components or to the inclusion of its periodic effects such as knots, slubs, curls or the like.
Scope of the Report:
Fancy yarns are special products of spinning, twisting, wrapping, texturing and knitting, etc. The demand for yarns with structural and/or optical effects is due to the special aesthetic and high decorative appeal to the woven, knitted materials, and other textiles as well. Textile materials that are produced using yarns with effects find applications in normal and high fashion clothing.
Among the various fancy yarn, knop yarn accounts for the largest share. In 2016, about 166490 MT knob yarn was consumed globally. The follower is gimp yarn, which held 16.14% market share in the year.
The worldwide market for Fancy Yarn is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 5520 million US$ in 2024, from 3970 million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Fancy Yarn in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Huayi Yarn
Fan Xuan Yang
Tiantianrun
AA GLOBAL
Woolen Co.
Changzhou Elite
Consinee
Tongxiang Import and Export
Damodar
Amarjothi
Sulochana
Loyal Textile Mills
Reliance Weaving Mills
Rajvir Industries
Sujata Synthetics
BK International Group
Monticolor
Lanificio dell’Olivo
Lane Mondial
Adriafil
Muradim
NORD CINIGLIA
Torcitura Padana
GB filati
Karbel
Etoliplik
KONGKIAT
Laxtons
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Chenille Yarn
Gimp Yarn
Loop Yarn
Knop Yarn
Slub Yarn
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Garment Industry
Garment Accessory
Carpet
Other
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Fancy Yarn product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fancy Yarn, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fancy Yarn in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Fancy Yarn competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Fancy Yarn breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Fancy Yarn market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fancy Yarn sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Fancy Yarn Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Fancy Yarn by Country
Chapter Six: Europe Fancy Yarn by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Fancy Yarn by Country
Chapter Eight: South America Fancy Yarn by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Fancy Yarn by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Fancy Yarn Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Fancy Yarn Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Fancy Yarn Market Forecast (2019-2024)
