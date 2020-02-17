Fancy Yarn Industry Growth Rate and Market Segment by Regions/Countries

A fancy yarn is a kind of yarn that differs from normal construction of single plain yarns by the way deliberately produced irregularities in its construction. These irregularities relate to an increased input of one or more of its components or to the inclusion of its periodic effects such as knots, slubs, curls or the like.

Scope of the Report:

Fancy yarns are special products of spinning, twisting, wrapping, texturing and knitting, etc. The demand for yarns with structural and/or optical effects is due to the special aesthetic and high decorative appeal to the woven, knitted materials, and other textiles as well. Textile materials that are produced using yarns with effects find applications in normal and high fashion clothing.

Among the various fancy yarn, knop yarn accounts for the largest share. In 2016, about 166490 MT knob yarn was consumed globally. The follower is gimp yarn, which held 16.14% market share in the year.

The worldwide market for Fancy Yarn is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 5520 million US$ in 2024, from 3970 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Fancy Yarn in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chenille Yarn

Gimp Yarn

Loop Yarn

Knop Yarn

Slub Yarn

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Garment Industry

Garment Accessory

Carpet

Other

