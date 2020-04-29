Fan-in Wafer Level Packaging Market by Application Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2024

Wafer Level Packaging (WLP) is intrinsically a chip size package and has the huge potential for future single chip packages. Wafer Level Packaging (WLP) technologies have been segmented, among which two major categories can be identified, fan-in WLP and fan-out WLP technologies, respectively. The market has been bifurcated into by application automotive, telecommunication, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, among others. Furthermore, the market by geography has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Fan-in WLP technology confirms its presence on the semiconductor industry with indisputable advantages associated to form and cost factor. In addition, technological advancement and innovation continues and widens the area of possibilities of fan-in WLP solutions. Increasing application and usage of fan in wafer level packaging in automotive, consumer electronics and industrial applications is fueling the demand for advanced fan-in WLP solutions globally. Moreover, the “IoT” (Internet of Things) promises a wide array of new applications for which fan-in WLP would be a ideal option presenting an lucrative opportunity to boost the demand further.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=15041

Fan in wafer level packaging solution is playing an important role in semiconductor packaging field owing to the rapid advances in IC (integrated circuit) fabrication. Furthermore the demand for lighter, faster, smaller and cost effective electronic equipments with high performance and low-cost packaging is one of the prime factors fueling the market for fan-in wafer level packaging solutions. WLP have application in the ICs used in consumer electronic devices; for example, smartphones and other semiconductor devices. Growing demand for technologically advancement in mobile devices which are capable of performing an array of programs in a single small-end product is one of the prime factors fueling demand for fan-in wafer level packaging technology than the conventional form of packaging solutions.

North America and Asia Pacific is leading the market for fan-in wafer level packaging market globally. The U.S., China, Japan and India are anticipated to see positive growth over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. At present, consumer electronics industry is leading the market for FIWLP (Fan-in Wafer Level Package) in terms of application. However, automotive and aerospace and defense segment is anticipated to witness positive growth over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The major driving factors contributing in the growth of this market is increasing usage of smartphones and other portable advance semiconductor equipments, which is having a positive impact on the FIWLP market at the global level. In addition, rising opportunities in the medical field is fueling the growth of Fan-in WLP market. Furthermore, new advance technologies for cost effective packaging solutions across different industries are major factor behind the positive growth of this market. The market for fan-in wafer level packaging is expected to witness positive growth over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Fan-in WLP technology is on an evolutionary track, growing production and attracting new applications in various industries. Research and development along with merger and acquisitions are some of the major business strategies adopted by the companies operating in this industry in order to strengthen foothold globally. Some of the major players operating in the Fan-in WLP market are Amkor Technology Inc.( Arizona, The U.S.), Aixtron SE (Herzogenrath, Germany), AT&S (Leoben, Austria), Chipbond Technology Corp.(Taiwan), China Wafer Level CSP Co. Ltd. (Suzhou, China), Chipmos Technologies Inc.(Taiwan), DECA Technologies (The U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd.(Tokyo, Japan), International Quantum Epitaxy Plc (U.K.), Insight SIP (France), Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd (China), Nanium, S.A (Portugal), Nemotek Technologie (Morocco, North Africa), Powertech Technology Inc.(Taiwan), Qualcomm Inc.( California, The U.S.), Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd (Taiwan), SUSS Microtec (Germany), Triquint Semiconductor Inc. (Oregon, The U.S.) and Toshiba Corp (Japan) among others.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=15041