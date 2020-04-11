Fall Detection System Market : Competitive Strategies, Regional Analysis Forecast 2026

Fall Detection System Market: Overview

Fall detection system alerts emergency services in case it detects accidental fall. It is primarily designed for geriatric people. The system comprises two major components: a wearable device and a cell phone. Once the wearable device detects a fall, it sends an alert to the cell phone; then the cell phone alerts to the emergency contacts selected by the user.

Fall Detection System Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent developments that may favor the fall detection system market are:

Bayalarm medical, a key manufacturer of fall detection system developed a device called On-The-Go Protection. It connects with our 24X7 monitoring station without needing to push a button. This will help save life of users in case of a major fall.

Similarly, Medical Guardian introduced Family Guardian, a fall detection system, that will enables family, friends, and caregivers to stay updated on health and activity levels of the user throughout the day.

All these product launched by the manufacturers are adding value to fall detection systems.

Apart from above, some of the prominent players operating in the global fall detection system market are Baxter International Inc., Johnson and Johnson, CryoLife, Luna Innovations Incorporated, C. R. Bard, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Cohera Medical, Inc., Tissuemed Ltd., and Chemence Medical, Inc

Fall Detection System Market: Key Growth Dynamics

The fall detection system market is anticipated to progress substantially in the forecast period. This is mainly because of the factors such as increasing geriatric population and growing adoption of wearable technology by consumers. Apart from this, rising penetration of smartphones is another factor expected to drive the fall detection system market. Further, growing inclination of consumer towards personal healthcare systems may propel the global fall detection system market.

Accelerometers and gyroscopes are the most widely used components in the fall detection system. They help in detecting fall and send signal to call emergency contact decided by the user. The increasing use of accelerometers & gyroscopes is wearable technology and smartphones is driving the fall detection system market.

Artificial Intelligent is the next big thing in the fall detection system market. It utilizes sensors to understand fall intensity and address accidents more accurately. However, high cost of devices due to use of robust technologies is preventing people from emerging economies from adopting fall detection systems.

Apart from this, low practicality and acceptability of the technology among elders and limitation of device detect fall other than simulated conditions in the developing region is expected to hamper the growth of the fall detection system market. Along with this, unavailability of emergency service is also a major restraint for the market growth. Nevertheless, increased device capability and increasing number of artificial intelligence companies in the market is expected to offer lucrative avenues for the growth of the fall detection system market.

