Factors Driving the Growth of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market in Technology Industry

Hydrocarbon accounting (HCA), is defined as “the system by which ownership of oil, gas, gas liquids and produced water is determined and tracked from the point of production to a point of sale or discharge”. The terms allocation and production reporting are also commonly used to refer to this function.

It has two essential elements. Firstly, gathering and validating flow measurement data in order to establish the definitive record of production from a facility. Secondly, it involves carrying out allocation calculations on the flow measurements to derive quantities that are not measured directly.

Scope of the Report:

Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution includes two essential elements. Firstly, gathering and validating flow measurement data in order to establish the definitive record of production from a facility. Secondly, it involves carrying out allocation calculations on the flow measurements to derive quantities that are not measured directly. And the Hydrocarbons Accounting Software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.

Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution is mainly used for three applications: Oil, Natural Gas and Water. And Oil & Gas was the most widely used area which took up about 98% of the global total in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption countries of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 30% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 23%.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

SAP

Adept Solutions

P2 Energy Solutions

Tieto

Quorum Business Solutions

EnergySys

Schlumberger

JPL

Pansoft

CGI Group

Wipro Limited

Infosys

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil

Natural Gas

Water

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

