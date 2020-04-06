Factors Driving the Growth of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market in Technology Industry

Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Research Report provides information on Products, Services, Trends, Top Companies, Verticals, Countries, Material, Application, and Geography globally. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making, offers by arcognizance.com
Hydrocarbon accounting (HCA), is defined as “the system by which ownership of oil, gas, gas liquids and produced water is determined and tracked from the point of production to a point of sale or discharge”. The terms allocation and production reporting are also commonly used to refer to this function.
It has two essential elements. Firstly, gathering and validating flow measurement data in order to establish the definitive record of production from a facility. Secondly, it involves carrying out allocation calculations on the flow measurements to derive quantities that are not measured directly.
Scope of the Report:
Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution includes two essential elements. Firstly, gathering and validating flow measurement data in order to establish the definitive record of production from a facility. Secondly, it involves carrying out allocation calculations on the flow measurements to derive quantities that are not measured directly. And the Hydrocarbons Accounting Software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.
Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution is mainly used for three applications: Oil, Natural Gas and Water. And Oil & Gas was the most widely used area which took up about 98% of the global total in 2016.
North America is the largest consumption countries of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 30% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 23%.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
SAP
Adept Solutions
P2 Energy Solutions
Tieto
Quorum Business Solutions
EnergySys
Schlumberger
JPL
Pansoft
CGI Group
Wipro Limited
Infosys
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
On-premises
Cloud-based
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Oil
Natural Gas
Water
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
