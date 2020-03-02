Factors Driving the Growth of Coffee Makers Market in Consumer and Retail Industry

The global Coffee Makers market is valued at 20200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 31000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

Coffee Makers are cooking appliance used to brew coffee. Common commercially available coffee makers contain different types using different brewing principles. Its application includes household, office and commercial consumption.

The technical barriers of coffee maker are high, and the core technology of coffee maker concentrates in relative large companies including Keurig Green Mountain, Panasonic, Nestlé Nespresso, Jarden, Delonghi, Electrolux, Melitta, Morphy Richards, Philips, and Hamilton Beach. These companies mainly concentrate in USA, Europe. However, most of coffee maker are mainly produced by the Chinese enterprises for OEM.

Coffee makers are widely used in café, hotel, restaurant, companies, home, etc. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and a rising demand for coffee in emerging regions, such as in China, the demand for coffee maker is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023. Coffee maker industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of coffee maker has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of coffee maker.

This report focuses on Coffee Makers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coffee Makers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Keurig Green Mountain

Panasonic

Nestlé Nespresso

Jarden

Delonghi

Electrolux

Melitta

Morphy Richards

Philips

Hamilton Beach

Illy

Bosch

Tsann Kuen

Krups

Jura

La Cimbali

Fashion

Zojirushi

Bear

Schaerer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Drip Coffee Makers

Steam Coffee Makers

Capsule Coffee Makers

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial Coffee Makers

Office Coffee Makers

Household Coffee Makers

Others

