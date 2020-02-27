Facility Management (FM) Services Market 2019 Analysis By Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Till 2024

Facility Management (FM) is a professional management discipline focused upon the efficient and effective delivery of support services for the organizations that it serves. The ISO defines FM as the “organizational function which integrates people, place and process within the built environment with the purpose of improving the quality of life of people and the productivity of the core business.”

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. North America takes the market share of 43.19% in 2018, followed by Europe with 30.11%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 6.99%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Facility Management (FM) Services market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 40000 million by 2024, from US$ 32500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Facility Management (FM) Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Facility Management (FM) Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Soft Services

Hard Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Government Buildings

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Compass Group

Cushman & Wakefield

Macro

Aramark

CB Richard Ellis

ISS

Sodexo

Apleona HSG

Cofely Besix

GDI

OCS Group

KnightFM

Continuum Services

Jones Lang LaSalle

Camelot Facility Solutions

Veranova Properties

Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions

Global Facility Management and Construction

NG&G Facility Services

Updater Services

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Facility Management (FM) Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Facility Management (FM) Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Facility Management (FM) Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Facility Management (FM) Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Facility Management (FM) Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Facility Management (FM) Services Market by Players

4 Facility Management (FM) Services by Regions

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

….Continued

