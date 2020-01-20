Facilities Management Services Market Analysis, Size, Status, Share, Sales and Growth Opportunities

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Facilities Management Services Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, and challenges.

Latest market research report titled Facilities Management Services Market in India 2014 outlines how the facilities management segment has now been elevated to a strategic level of importance. India embraced facilities management services when companies started outsourcing their non-core activities to different vendors. Non-core activities comprise the paraphernalia of activities such as HVAC, maintenance and cleaning, plumbing and others that are placed at the service of the core businesses by facilities management service providers in such a way so as to protect an organization’s capital investment in real estate.

The Indian facilities management services market is growing at an impressive rate but is largely dominated by the unorganized segment. Several factors such as the rise in infrastructural development, boom in real estate, and growth in retail and hospitality sectors account for the bulk of the growth in the facilities management services. Witnessing the immense growth potential that the sector promises, many players including foreign players have dotted the Indian market. Though there are no government strictures regulating the market, the facilities management services sector is defined by the presence of an industry body, namely the Indian Facilities Management Association.

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 – Dec 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Aug 2013 – Jan 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13), FDI: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 5: Facilities Management Services – Introduction, Objective, Types

Slide 6: Facilities Management Services – Services Segmentation (2013)

Slide 7: Facilities Management Services – Applications

Market Overview

Slide 8: Facilities Management Services – Global Market Overview

Slide 9: Facilities Management Services – Demand Segmentation (2013)

Slide 10: Facilities Management Services – Market Size & Growth (Value-Wise; 2013 – 2018e), Market Segmentation (2013)

Slide 11: Facilities Management Services – Geographic Distribution (2013)

Slide 12: Facilities Management Services – Supply Chain Analysis

Slide 13: Facilities Management Services – Cost Break-up

Slide 14: Facilities Management Services – Industrial/Residential Break-up (2013)

Types of Contracts

Slide 15-19: Types of Contracts

Slide 20: Contract Segmentation

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 21: Summary

Slide 22-32: Drivers

Slide 33-34: Challenges

Trends

Slide 35: Summary

Slide 36-43: Major Trends

Industry Association

Slide 44-46: Major Association – Overview, Benefit, Membership

Competitive Landscape

Slide 47: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 48: Facilities Management Services Competitive Ecosystem

Slide 49-52: Competitive Benchmarking – Private Companies

Slide 53-56: Major Public Companies

Slide 57-114: Major Private Companies

Strategic Recommendation

Slide 115-117: Key Recommendations

