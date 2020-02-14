Facilities Management Services Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Facilities Management Services by Macro, Cushman & Wakefield, Sodexo & more

Market Depth Research titled Global Facilities Management Services Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.

In 2018, the global Facilities Management Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.

Facilities management services are services which an organization outsources to a vendor who takes responsibilities related to the operation and maintenance of the assets and facilities of that organization.

The commercial buildings segment accounted for the largest market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the new developmental activities in infrastructure sector that will drive the demand for specialized vendor services in building FM.

The soft services segment accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the e-waste management as a soft service in corporate office buildings. Also, the soft services ensure that the facilities are clean and hygienic and administrative processes are streamlined.