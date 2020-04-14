Facilities Management Services Market 2019 Analysis, Key Players, Applications, Forecast Till 2025

Facilities management services are services which an organization outsources to a vendor who takes responsibilities related to the operation and maintenance of the assets and facilities of that organization.

The commercial buildings segment accounted for the largest market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the new developmental activities in infrastructure sector that will drive the demand for specialized vendor services in building FM.

The soft services segment accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the e-waste management as a soft service in corporate office buildings. Also, the soft services ensure that the facilities are clean and hygienic and administrative processes are streamlined.

In 2018, the global Facilities Management Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Facilities Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Facilities Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Compass

Cushman & Wakefield

Macro

Aramark

CB Richard Ellis

ISS

Sodexo

Bilfinger HSG Facility Management

Cofely Besix

Carillion

GDI

Ecolab USA

KnightFM

Dohn Engineering

Resolute Facility Services

Continuum Services

Total Facility Solutions

Stutler Solutions

Caravan Technologies

Professional Grade Services

Royal Mechanical Services

Choice Facility Services & Construction

Crockett Facilities Services

Camelot Facility Solutions

Veranova Properties

Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions

Assurance Facility Management

Global Facility Management and Construction

NG&G Facility Services

Express Facility Services and Maintenance

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Soft Services

Hard Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Government Buildings

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Facilities Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Facilities Management Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

