Facilities Management Services Market 2019 Analysis, Key Players, Applications, Forecast Till 2025

Global Facilities Management Services Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025
Facilities management services are services which an organization outsources to a vendor who takes responsibilities related to the operation and maintenance of the assets and facilities of that organization.
The commercial buildings segment accounted for the largest market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the new developmental activities in infrastructure sector that will drive the demand for specialized vendor services in building FM.
The soft services segment accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the e-waste management as a soft service in corporate office buildings. Also, the soft services ensure that the facilities are clean and hygienic and administrative processes are streamlined.
In 2018, the global Facilities Management Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Facilities Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Facilities Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Compass
Cushman & Wakefield
Macro
Aramark
CB Richard Ellis
ISS
Sodexo
Bilfinger HSG Facility Management
Cofely Besix
Carillion
GDI
Ecolab USA
KnightFM
Dohn Engineering
Resolute Facility Services
Continuum Services
Total Facility Solutions
Stutler Solutions
Caravan Technologies
Professional Grade Services
Royal Mechanical Services
Choice Facility Services & Construction
Crockett Facilities Services
Camelot Facility Solutions
Veranova Properties
Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions
Assurance Facility Management
Global Facility Management and Construction
NG&G Facility Services
Express Facility Services and Maintenance
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Soft Services
Hard Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Government Buildings
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Facilities Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Facilities Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Facilities Management Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
