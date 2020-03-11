Facial Makeup Market Projected to be Resilient During 2017 – 2022

With the augmenting craze for groomed personality and polished looks, the demand for facial makeup is increasing significantly across the world. The advent of blemish base (BB) creams and color correcting (CC) creams, globally, is likely to push the global facial makeup market upwards in the near future.

This analytical study on the global facial makeup market is a combination of primary and secondary research. The primary research is the bulk of XploreMR researchers’ efforts, together with the information gathered via telephonic interviews and interactions through e-mails. The secondary research involves study of the websites, annual reports, and press releases of the leading companies.

It also includes a thorough examination of the stock analysis presentations, and various regional and international databases. Taking the macro and micro environmental factors in consideration, the report provides the data about the size of the market in terms of US$ Mn for each of the segments over the period from 2017 to 2022.

The estimations of the size of the market involves a detailed study of the product features and functions of different types of facial makeup. In addition to this, various important factors related to this market, such as the increasing preference for superior quality feed, innovation in products, rising consumption of fish in various geographies, and the historical year-on-year growth have been considered while estimating the size of the overall market.

Global Facial Makeup Market: Segmentation

The global market for facial makeup is broadly assed on the basis of the type of the product, sales channel, price, source, and the regional reach of the market. Based on the type of the product, the market is classified into face powder, foundation, concealer, blush, bronzer, contouring and highlighting, primer, and palette. By the sales channel, the market is categorized into Supermarket, hypermarket, pharmacies, health and beauty retailer, and E-commerce. In terms of price, economic and premium have surfaced as prominent segments of this market. On the basis of source, the market is bifurcated into chemical, natural, organic, and halal.

In terms of its regional reach, the worldwide market for facial makeup is segmented into the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Europe. The cumulative average growth rates for each of the segment within the global facial makeup market have been identified after a detailed assessment of the prominent trends, future potentials, demographics, developments in technologies, and regulatory requirements.

An in-depth qualitative assessment of factors that are responsible for driving and limiting the growth of this market and for its future opportunities has been presented in the market overview section. This section of the research report also includes an analysis of the market attractiveness that provides a thorough evaluation of the overall competitive scenario in the overall market. The market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2017 and 2022, coupled with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2022 have also been provided for all the segments.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also reviews the profiles of the key companies operational in the global market for facial makeup on the basis of various attributes, such as the overview of their financial, brand, and business performance, their main business strategies, offerings, and the recent developments. The leading companies reviewed in this research report are P&G, Shiseido, LVMH, L’Oreal, Coty, Lakmé, Estee Lauder, Avon, Revlon, and Chanel.