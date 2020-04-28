Facial Makeup Market: New Materials and Designs by Manufacturers to Influence Growth

The global facial makeup market demonstrates a highly fragmented business structure, owing to the presence of a massive pool of regional and international vendors of facial makeup, states Transparency Market Research (TMR). The competition is projected to soar further as the leading vendors are increasingly concentrating on innovation in products to meet the ever-changing fashion trends and the subsequent changes in the demands of consumers. They have also turned to fashion shows and celebrity endorsements for the marketing of their products. Going forward, vendors are expected to add significantly to this market with continual product launches, mergers, acquisitions, strategic alliances, and price wars, reports the research study.

As per the estimations of TMR, the global facial makeup market is expected to offer an opportunity worth US$8.60 bn by 2017. The market is anticipated to rise further at a CAGR of 6.10% during the period from 2017 to 2022 and attain a value of US$11.54 bn by the end of the period of the forecast. “The improvement in the consumers’ lifestyles across the world has highly influenced the worldwide market for facial makeup,” says an analyst at TMR.

As consumers are increasingly becoming conscious about their physical appearance, their craze for a well-maintained personality and polished look is also witnessing a consequent rise, leading to a swelling demand for facial makeup products, as these products play an important role in enhancing one’s facial features and beauty. This, as a result, is boosting the market for facial makeup significantly across the world. Over the coming years, the market is expected to gain significantly from the increasing trend of blemish base (BB) creams and color correcting (CC) creams, states the research study.

The report also provides a geographical evaluation of the global market for facial makeup. According to the report, the market is categorized into the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, North America, and Latin America. Among these, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected to emerge as the leading regional market for facial makeup in the years to come, rising at a CAGR of 7.10% over the period of the forecast. The remarkable increase in the purchasing power of consumers in the APEJ region is likely to boost the APEJ market for facial makeup over the next few years, ensuring its dominance.