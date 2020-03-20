MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report ” Facial Erythema Treatment Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth Factors, Forecast 2028″ to its database.

Facial erythema is a condition where the face turns red and this type of condition is prominently seen in fair individuals. This facial redness arises due to the dilation of the cutaneous blood vessels and increased blood flow up to the skin. Facial erythema many times goes undiagnosed among the dark-skinned individuals. There are many factors responsible for the facial erythema, including the primary skin diseases like rosacea and systemic illness, and perioral dermatitis. Facial erythema condition is characterized by itching, redness, burning skin, dry skin, visible blood vessels, flushing, and pain. This disease affects many people worldwide and is a very common facial skin disease, is chronic and predominantly found in females with fair skin.

Facial Erythema Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as large patient population, new product launch, increase in smoking, growth in consumption of alcohol, large pipeline drugs, and climatic changes are projected to drive the facial erythema treatment market globally. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the human population worldwide is growing at a rate of 1.1%. Technological advancement and rapid rise in population are other factors which are expected to fuel the growth of this market. However, generic competition and stringent regulations for product approvals are hindrances which are anticipated to restrict the market growth.

Facial Erythema Treatment Market: Segmentation

The market for facial erythema treatment is segmented into drug type, type of disease, distribution channel, and regions:

By drug type, the facial erythema treatment market can be segmented into,

Emollients

Antihistamines

Antifungal

Antibiotics

Corticosteroids

Calcineurin inhibitors

By disease type, the facial erythema treatment market can be segmented into,

Erythematotelangiectatic (ETR)

Papulopustular (PPR)

Phymatous

Ocular

By distribution channel, the facial erythema treatment market can be segmented into,

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Facial Erythema Treatment Market: Overview

Approximately 16 million Americans are affected by facial erythema, the National Rosacea Society estimates, and facial redness is a common symptom that may resemble a flushing or sunburn. Sun exposure, stress, weather, food, exercise, and products are common triggers. High incidence of skin diseases (such as psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer), increasing the inclination of patients towards pain-free drug delivery, the launch of new topical products, and increasing focus of prominent players on strengthening their presence are expected to drive the growth facial erythema treatment market globally.

Facial Erythema Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Regionally, the market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the facial erythema treatment market owing to early adoption of the treatment as the region has the most vulnerable fair skinned population and also changing lifestyle is triggering the occurrence of facial erythema market due to the drastic changes in the climate leading to many skin diseases, increase in skin treatment awareness, the rise in alcohol consumption and increased government funding for the treatment of facial erythema. Europe is the second leading market for facial erythema treatment market due to large research and development activities and increases in consumption of alcohol. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate due to larger target patient pool, changing lifestyle, rapid population growth, adoption of western lifestyle, and increase in research and development. According to the Institute of Alcohol Studies, the worldwide average consumption of pure alcohol per adult is of 6.2 liters/year. In Brazil, the average is 8.7 liters/year.

Facial Erythema Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the facial erythema treatment market are Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Galderma S.A., Meda Pharmaceuticals, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. To leverage the growth opportunities in this regional market, various prominent players are focusing on strengthening their presence in Europe through acquisitions, expansions, product launches and approvals. For instance, in February 2014, Galderma S.A. (Switzerland) received marketing authorization from the European Commission for its Mirvaso gel (indicated for the symptomatic treatment of facial erythema of rosacea in adults) in Europe.

