Facial Aesthetics Market Overview and Market Growth, Forecast 2018 – 2026

Facial aesthetics is generally a combination of facial treatments that help in reducing wrinkles and glabella lines along with rejuvenating the facial skin. In facial aesthetics, dermal fillers and Botulinum toxin (Botox) are two major kind of facial aesthetics that are widely used by customers. Facial aesthetics is expanding at a robust pace in established countries, mainly, U.S. Facial aesthetics has turned into a major health management among end customers who desire for a healthy and vibrant appearance.

Rising shift of customers towards minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures is anticipated to be the primary factor driving facial aesthetics market. Increasing population aged 60 or above, coupled with these facial aesthetic procedures comprising smaller incisions, low pain, and lower incidences of post-surgical complications leading to speedy patient recovery are some other factors fueling the growth of facial aesthetics market across the world. As per the latest industry trend, Botox and dermal fillers are two major non-invasive procedures that register highest demand from end customers. Thus, growing demand for use of minimally invasive techniques is further anticipated to fuel the growth of facial aesthetics market during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with facial Botox procedures and certain degree of risks associated with these medical procedures is restraining the growth of facial aesthetics market.

The global facial aesthetics market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Product Type

Botulinum Toxin Dermal Fillers

Segmentation by End User

Aesthetic Clinics Hospitals Beauty Salon

Segmentation by Geography

North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa

On the basis of type of product, Botulinum Toxin (Botox) is extensively used over dermal fillers product as Botox has advantages over dermal fillers and offers effective results. Also, rising interest in facial aesthetic treatments is anticipated to propel the facial aesthetics market during the forecast period. Also, aesthetic clinical management is now-a-days gaining popularity, owing to their quick results in a short time period.

Based on end user, facial aesthetic procedures are performed majorly in aesthetic clinics, hospitals and beauty salons on the account of rising demand for facial aesthetics from end customers.

However, on the basis of geography, global facial aesthetics market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America captured the largest shares in global facial aesthetics market and is projected to continue same trend over the forecast period due to the growing population of individuals with age 60 and above coupled with high susceptible of people in this age group to age-related issues such as acne wrinkles, and scars. The demand for facial aesthetics in North America registers a steady increase owing to the presence of large patient pool using Botox, facial dermal fillers. North America is followed by Europe which captures the second largest revenue shares in global facial aesthetics market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register a fast growth during the forecast period and is anticipated to be a profitable market for new market players in global facial aesthetics market. Countries in Asia Pacific such as Singapore, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, and China are expected to be the fastest growing regions owing to the growing demand for facial aesthetics.

Some of the key players present in global facial aesthetics Market are ALLERGAN, Merz Pharma, Nestlé Skin Health, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Anika Therapeutics, Novartis AG, and others.

