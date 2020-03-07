Facial Aesthetic Devices Market Analysis, Key Players, Industry Segments and Forecast to 2018 – 2026

Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing segments within the medical device industry. A facial aesthetic device is a kind of device used for skin treatment to aesthetically improve the structure of facial tissue. Facial aesthetic devices can work through an invasive mechanism or a minimally invasive mechanism. Currently, the trend of using minimally invasive devices is on the rise, due to advancements in the technology of aesthetic devices. Health concerns and rise in demand for technologically advanced products drives the growth of the global medical aesthetics devices market.

Increase in demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures such as skin rejuvenation, facial aesthetic devices, microdermabrasion, and others; less recovery time of the procedure; fewer chances of post-surgical complications; rise in GDP of developing economies; increase in the number of dermatological and other beauty clinics with improved infrastructure; and increase in medical tourism are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the facial aesthetic devices market. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies, competitive pricing and equipment costs, and low availability of experienced surgeons to perform procedures with facial aesthetic devices in developing countries are some of the factors hindering the growth of the facial aesthetic devices market.

The global facial aesthetic devices market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the global facial aesthetic devices market can be classified into microdermabrasion devices, botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, threads, and others. The botulinum toxin and dermal fillers segments constitute a major share of the facial aesthetic devices market, owing to increased demand for dermal fillings fuelled by people’s desire to look good. In terms of end-user, the global facial aesthetic devices market can be categorized into dermatology clinics and hospitals and recreation centers.

The dermatology clinics segment is expected to constitute significant market share during the current year and is also expected to dominate the facial aesthetic devices market in the near future. Availability of customized services, customer service satisfaction, and increase in the number of dermatology clinics providing facial aesthetic devices treatment and a combination treatments are major factors boosting the segment.

In terms of region, the global facial aesthetic devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to be a prominent region of the facial aesthetic devices treatment market because of the availability of customized treatment due to advancements in technology, rise in the importance of aesthetic appearance, increase in advanced health care infrastructure facilities, and availability of many experienced dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons to perform the facial aesthetic devices procedures. The facial aesthetic devices market in Europe is expected to expand during the forecast period due to an increase in health concerns. In terms of revenue, Germany and the U.K. are leading countries of the facial aesthetics devices market in Europe. The facial aesthetic devices market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a robust pace in the coming years, owing to an increase in the patient population, a rise in awareness about aesthetic solutions, and advancements in health care services.

Major players operating in the facial aesthetic devices market are Allergan plc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Syneron Medical Ltd., Lumenis Ltd.,Galderma, Glytone, Contura, IMAGE SKINCARE, Cynosure Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Ipsen Pharmaceuticals, Merz Pharma, Anika Therapeutics, Sinclair Pharma, GC Aesthetics plc, Sientra Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd., Zimmer Inc., La Roche-Posay, Hangzhou Techderm Biological Products, and others.