Face Mask Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2017 to 2026

According to a new Persistence Market Research report, the global market for face mask will reflect an impressive growth during the forecast period (2017-2026). Worldwide sales of face masks are poised to bring in nearly US$ 10,500 Mn revenues by 2026-end.

Celebrity Endorsements fuelling Adoption of Face Masks

Once deemed as the domain of the young, face mask have been gaining popularity among the older population since the recent past. With surging adoption of face masks, an enormous opportunity exists for companies to make product innovations using novel ingredients and formulas. The male population has also been gaining a major share of the face masks market worldwide, apart from female population. Although some studies deem face masks to only be good for hydration purpose, several variations in face masks claim different outcomes including prevention of acne, hiding fine lines, and lifting. The global market for face mask is being primarily influenced by surging demand for products having excellent anti-ageing properties. This has further impacted buying patterns of consumers. Face masks have become a new trend gaining popularity in the cosmetics sector, partly driven by endorsements from celebrities who post their selfies on social media platforms wearing a face mask. This trend prevails under the name “face sheet masks selfies”.

Convenience and portability of face masks are well-suited for the current fast-paced lifestyle of consumers worldwide. Popular as tap & go contraptions, face masks are more appealing to modern world metropolitan consumers. The rise in middle class population that aspires for higher life quality has driven the demand for natural ingredient-based face masks, as these ingredients have become huge motivation for consumers while trying new products. As a result, natural ingredients such as honey, aloevera, and botanical extracts have gained popularity as potential raw materials for production of commercialized face masks.

APEJ will Continue to Dominate Global Face Mask Market

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to dominate the global face mask market, followed by Europe. Revenues from face mask sales in APEJ are expected to account for more than four-fifth share of the market during the forecast period. Although accounting for a relatively lower market revenue share than other regional segments, Japan and Latin America are set to reflect an impressive expansion in the market through 2026. In addition, the face mask market in North America and Middle East and Africa (MEA) are projected to ride on a similar CAGR through 2026.

Peel-off masks are anticipated to remain the leading revenue contributing product in the market, followed by cream masks and clay masks. However, sales of sheet masks and warm-oil masks are set to register a relatively faster expansion through 2026.

Modern Trade to Prevail as Dominant Sales Channel for Face Mask

Modern trade is expected to prevail as the dominant sales channel for face mask, in terms of revenues. Sales of face mask in modern trade will ride on a CAGR that is second to that of face masks sales in online stores, which are expected to emerge as the fastest expanding sales channel for face mask. Professional skincare centers, specialty stores and departmental stores are also anticipated to remain remunerative sales channel for face mask.

Although tubes will remain sought-after among packaging solutions for face mask, sales of jars & bottles for face mask packaging will exhibit the fastest expansion through 2026. Based on source, conventional segment will lead the market in terms of revenues, whereas revenues from natural & organic source of face mask will increase at a comparatively higher CAGR through 2026.

Prominent players in the global face mask market are making huge investments in research and development activities, with an aim of pursuing product innovations. Leading market players are continuously putting efforts in the development of multi-purpose products, in order to fulfil various consumer needs that include sagging skin, dry lines, blemishes, wrinkles, and pores. Well-established brands of face mask are concentrating on discovering and incorporating novel ingredients that have unique skin care properties for the development of novel products. Key players profiled by the report include Shanghai Pehchaolin Daily Chemical Co Ltd., Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co Ltd., Estée Lauder, Johnson & Johnson, Shesiedo, Kao Corporation, P&G, Unilever, Elizabeth Arden, Inc., CHANEL SA, Clarins S.A., Ren Skincare, L’Oréal S.A, Christian Dior SE, and Oskia Skincare Ltd.