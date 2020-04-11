Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Size, By Product, Application, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast 2018-2025

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Overview:

Fabric softeners and conditioners are dispersants or emulsifiers equipped with fragrance along with preservatives such as bronopol, formaldehyde, and chloride to soften clothes and facilitate them with long-lasting fragrance. Fabric conditioners are used to maintain the natural elasticity and smoothness of the cloth. It makes the cloth less static and provides long-lasting fragrance. Fabric conditioners offer a lot of benefits in laundry care, and hence are one of the rapidly growing products due to their benefits. Wide range of formulations of fabric care products are available in this market. The fabric softeners provide a thin coat on the fibers and make them look fluffier. The fabric softeners and conditioners industry is positively affected by rapid biodegradability, improved freshness, and new performance benefits.

Usage of fabric softeners and conditioners help prevent clothes from fading. It also helps in retention of colors and maintains the shape of the clothes. Consumers prefer to use fabric care products, which serves both the purposes such as cleaning and conditioning. They also want to save time and money by purchasing advanced laundry care products. Due to these facts the demand for convenient and efficient advanced laundry care products has increased by households in recent years. In addition, the inclusion of advanced laundry care systems such as smart dispensing, washing machines equipped with water smart technology, advanced laundry programming, and advanced & unique laundry dosing systems have increased significantly in the recent years for residential and commercial purposes to reduce the usage of water. This fact has increased the demand for fabric softeners & conditioners that are specially designed for machine wash. This increase in demand is expected to propel the growth of the fabric softeners and conditioners market during the forecast period. Furthermore, introduction of innovative products such as silicone-based fabric softeners, sprays, and tablets significantly contribute to the growth of the fabric softeners and conditioners market.

Prominent players across the globe have adopted innovative marketing and promotion strategies to increase their customer base. Market players offer special discounts at point-of-sale counters to improve their brand value and boost the sales of the products. These initiatives fuel the growth of the global fabric wash and care products market. In the long-run, on the other hand, softeners & conditioners may turn out to be quite harmful for the consumers as well as for the environment. The artificial chemicals used in the production process of fabric softeners and conditioners are harmful for breathing and can cause ill effects on lungs causing various cancers. These chemicals can also cause environmental damage, hence restraining the growth of the fabric softeners & conditioners market. In addition, millennials lower the usage of fabric softeners due to unawareness of the importance of usage, which restricts the sales of the fabric softeners & conditioners. All these factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global fabric softeners and conditioners market. To overcome these factors, the manufacturers focus on the production of eco-friendly conditioners, which involve the use of natural substances in the production process. Also, unpenetrated or underpenetrated developing countries may have lucrative opportunities in the fabric softeners & conditioners market. Manufacturers cater to the requirements of the consumers to boost the growth of the market.

The fabric softeners and conditioners market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into liquid softener, dryer sheet and others. By application, it is classified as residential and commercial. Based on region, the market is studied across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players analyzed in this market are Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., Dropps, Unilever PLC., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Colgate Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble Co., Lion Corporation, Kao Corporation, LG Household and Healthcare, and The Sun Products Corporation.

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Key Market Segments :

By Product Type

Liquid Softener

Dryer Sheet

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA