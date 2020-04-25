F-style Bottles Market Performing at a Significant Pace in the Chemical Industry, TMR Published

F-style Bottles adoption to attain rapid pace in the food & beverage industry

F-style bottles primarily include jerry cans which are used for storage, transport or packaging of liquid products. Majority of the F-style bottles are made up of HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) which is a highly preferred chemical resistant material. This has led to a high adoption rate of F-style bottles by the chemical industry. The small mouth and large liquid holding capacity facilitates easy transfer of the product from the F-style bottles. Also, a handle provided in the design of the F-style bottles adds ease in handling the heavy weight of the liquid.

These features of the F-style bottles have gained consumer preference over other packaging solutions. The Shell Company of Thailand Limited has predicted that the lubricant business of the company will expand by 5-10% over the next five years, and consequently the demand for F-style bottles is likely to rise. The global chemical industry is anticipated to register annual average growth rate of around 4% for the next five years. Above 4 trillion USD valued chemical industry have created a large opportunity for the global F-style bottles market.

Global F-style Bottles Market Dynamics

The F-style bottles market is performing at a significant pace in the chemical industry, while the food and beverage industry is rapidly adopting the F-style bottles for the packaging of processed food products. Leakage proof, odor less and moisture resistant properties of the F-style bottles have won the preference over other consumer packaging solutions. Increasing intolerance towards the conventional plastic materials is expected to have no considerable impact on the plastic F-style bottles market for at least next five years, on the backdrop of reusability of the F-style bottles and recyclability of HDPE and PP.

The fluorinated HDPE F-style bottles are gaining strong traction among consumers owing to its enhanced barrier properties. In 2014, with the launch of DoubleGreen COEX stackable F-style bottles by Grief Inc., the multilayer F-style bottles were introduced in the global F-style bottles market. The manufacturing of DoubleGreen COEX F-style bottles emit approximately 220 tons annually less CO2 and also save around 112 tons of paper.

Global F-style Bottles Market Segmentation

The global F-style bottles market can be segmented on the basis of material

Plastic HDPE Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Metal

The global F-style bottles market can be segmented on the basis of capacity

Below 10 Liters

10 to 25 Liters

26 to 50 Liters

Above 50 Liters

The global F-style bottles market can be segmented on the basis of end-user industry

Food

Beverages

Agrochemicals

Industrial Chemicals

Petroleum & Lubricants

Retail

Others

The global F-style bottles market can be segmented on the basis of manufacturing process