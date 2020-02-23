Eye Tracking Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Statistic, Growth Factors, Regional And Competitive Landscape Forecast by 2024

Global Eye Tracking Market accounted for USD 170.5 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Eye Tracking Market, By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa), By Offering (Hardware, Software, Research and Consulting Services), Application (Assistive Communication, Human Behavior and Market Research), Tracking Type (Remote, Mobile).

Top Key Players:

Tobii AB (Sweden)

SR Research Ltd. (Canada)

Seeing Machines Ltd. (Australia)

EyeTracking Inc. (US)

Ergoneers GmbH (Germany)

PRS IN VIVO (US)

Lumen Research Ltd. (UK)

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Company Share Analysis:

The report for eye tracking market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Report Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for assistive communication devices

Wide application areas offered by eye-tracking technology

Increasing demand for personalized advertisement and consumer research

High adoption in automotive, aviation industries

Report Segmentation:

On the basis of offering:

Hardware

Software

Research

Consulting Services

On the basis of application type:

Assistive Communication

Human Behavior

Market Research

On the basis of tracking type:

Remote

Mobile

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

