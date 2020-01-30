Eye Tracking Industry 2019 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025

Eye Tracking Market – 2019

In 2018, the global Eye Tracking market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Eye Tracking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Eye Tracking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Tobii AB

SensoMotoric Instruments

SR Research

Seeing Machines

EyeTracking

PRS IN VIVO

Smart Eye AB

LC Technologies

Ergoneers GmbH

EyeTech Digital Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Assistive Communication

Human Behavior & Market Research

AR/VR

Vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Eye Tracking are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Eye Tracking market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

