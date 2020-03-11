Eye Makeup Market 2019: Industry Analysis, Research Report 2019 With Unilever, CHANEL, LVMH, COLORBAR COSMETICS, Giorgio Armani, The Hut.com, Alticor Inc.

Get Free Sample Analysis of Market Information: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-eye-makeup-market

Global eye makeup market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.29 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.91 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.84% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of cosmetic products due to the widespread reach of these products caused by the urbanization and modernization.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the eye makeup market are L’Oréal, Estée Lauder Companies, Coty Inc., Shiseido Co.Ltd., Procter & Gamble, NEW AVON LLC., REVLON, Chanel, LVMH, Unilever, COLORBAR COSMETICS PVT LTD, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., The Hut.com Ltd., and Alticor Inc.

Eye makeup can be defined as the products that amplify the beauty and appeal of the individuals using it. They are applied around the eyes for upgradation of aesthetic appeal and appearance of the user and their eyes. These include a number of products such as mascara, eye shadow, eye liner, eye pencil, eye brow, and various other products.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, L’Oréal in collaboration with pop star “Camilla Cabello”, launched a Cuban-based makeup collection, with a number of makeup products included in the collection with different shades and styles.

In July 2015, Eyeko launched the waterproof eye makeup products that are produced with the aim to keep the makeup intact even under extreme conditions.

Market Drivers:

Growing widespread reach of cosmetic products caused by the penetration of social media and other marketing methods is expected to drive the market growth

Increased growth of cosmetic products due to the consciousness of individuals regarding appearance is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Side effects with excessive usage of products is also expected to restrain the market growth

Presence of counterfeit products that cause harm side effects is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Eye Makeup Market

By Product Type Mascara Eye Shadow Eye Liner Eye Pencil Eye Brow Others

By Source Chemical Natural Organic Halal Other

By Sales Channel Supermarket Hypermarket Pharmacies Health & Beauty Retail Stores E-Commerce Other

By Pricing Economic Premium

By Geography North America S. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis: Global Eye Makeup Market

Global eye makeup market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of eye makeup market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

