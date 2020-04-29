Eye Cosmetic Packaging Market Is Projected to Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2017-2027

The latest report on the global eye cosmetic packaging market presents answers to crucial questions that are important to comprehend developments in the said A holistic and detailed overview of the global eye cosmetic packaging market that includes information derived from utilizing various quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques has been compiled in this latest market report. This compilation offers its readers a great overview of the eye cosmetic packaging market during a forecast period from 2017 to 2027.

Eye cosmetics available in many different shades and colors are used by women for their daily grooming. Cosmetics packaging manufacturers are providing effective and visually attractive packaging solutions, including eye cosmetics packaging, in order to meet the marketing objectives of cosmetics brands. Eye cosmetic packaging is influential in terms of product branding. For marketing of eye cosmetic products, the shape, material, and durability of the eye cosmetic packaging are considered as an important factor. Eye cosmetic products are usually expensive, hence packaging plays an important role in adding value to eye cosmetics products. There are many factors considered for designing eye cosmetic packaging such as material being used, graphics printed on them or it might be specific to the product being sold. Acrylic and PP plastic containers are very popular as is affordable, durable and is easily customized. Eye Cosmetic packaging not only increases the shelf life of the product but also improves the aesthetic value and shelf space appeal of the product.

Eye Cosmetic Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

Packaging manufacturers catering to diverse industries not only have to provide packaging and storage solutions but also have to consider the role of packaging in branding and product attractiveness. Eye cosmetic packaging market is directly co-related to the cosmetic packaging industry. The cosmetic packaging industry is estimated to be over US$ 30 billion which is expected to grow at a growth rate of 4% over the forecast period. Eye cosmetics being a luxury product, the demand for eye cosmetic packaging market is influenced by the rise of the disposable income of the consumers in emerging economies. The concern among young urban class with respect to their looks and appearance is an important factor attributing to the increase in consumption of the eye cosmetics hence boosting the eye cosmetic packaging market. Earlier people used to wear makeup occasionally, but now they are using makeup on a regular basis which is supporting the demand for eye cosmetic packaging market. The increasing number of the working women is widening the base of the consumers of eye cosmetics contributing to the eye cosmetics packaging market. However, the presence of chemicals in eye cosmetics and their side effects may hamper the eye cosmetic packaging market. In the backdrop of ease in availability of the eye cosmetics and entrance of the bio-based eye cosmetics, the demand for the eye cosmetic packaging market is expected to move vertically upward.

Eye Cosmetic Packaging Market: Market Segmentation

Eye cosmetic packaging market is segmented by the type of material used, type of product.

Based on the type of material used, eye cosmetic packaging market is segmented into:

Paperboard

Glass

Plastic

Metal

Based on the type of product, Eye cosmetic packaging market is segmented into:

Eye shadow

Eyeliner

Mascara

False eye lashes

Eyebrows

Concealer & Primer

Brush & tools

Sets & Pallets

Eye Cosmetic Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally global eye cosmetic packaging market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

North America region is expected to lead the eye cosmetic packaging market over the forecast period due to its large consumer base for eye cosmetic. APEJ and Latin America region is expected to deliver rapid growth for the eye cosmetic packaging market over the forecast period owing to the densely populated areas within the region and the rise of the disposable income especially in the emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil. The growth of the eye cosmetic packaging market in the Eastern & Western Europe is expected to be sluggish over the forecast period.

Eye Cosmetic Packaging Market: Key Players

Some key players of eye cosmetic packaging market are Amcor Limited, HCP Packaging, Cosmopak, 3C Inc, Alpha Packaging, Color Carton Corporation, ChingFon Industrial Co., LTD, Anomatic, Arcade Beauty, APC Packaging, Epopack Co., Ltd, AptarGroup, Libo Cosmetics Co., Ltd, Quadpack Group.

