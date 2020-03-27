Extrusion Coating Market – Development Strategies, Segmentation Analysis & Product Innovation 2025

Global Extrusion Coating Market: Overview

The world market for extrusion coating is forecasted to gain impetus from the soaring count of packaging applications in a diverse scope of end-use sectors. On a global platform, liquid packaging is prophesied to be a larger extrusion coating segment in terms of application. It finds application in the packaging of goods such as household cleaning products, spirits and wines, and beverages and liquids. Out of the miscellaneous forms of liquid packaging available to this day, stand-up pouches, caps and closures, bottles, and bag-in-boxes are the most prominent.

The eminent areas of segmentation of the global extrusion coating market include application and type of material. These critical segmentation areas are further segmented and analyzed while considering the volume and value forecasts.

All the reports published by TMR Research can be tailor-made as per the demands of the buyers. Our analysts have procured the vital findings of the world extrusion coating market while taking into consideration a wide compass of target audiences, including manufacturers, distributors, and investment and equity firms. The report authors have assessed different elements to carefully draw the competitive landscape of the global market.

Global Extrusion Coating Market: Trends and Opportunities

With a moderate CAGR, the international extrusion coating market is expected to reach an admirable figure in terms of both value and volume. A number of activities performed by different players in the industry in relation to new product development apart from their acquisitions and mergers are prognosticated to encourage a tangible growth in the global market. The packaging sphere is foreseen to significantly contribute for the dilation of the market growth. One of the reasons for this is the driving demand for the process of extrusion coating and their application in various packaging procedures.

For the forecast period, low density polyethylene (LDPE) is anticipated to stand as a dominating segment by material type in the global extrusion coating market. LDPE finds vigorous applications in a gamut of packaging domains such as commercial, flexible, and liquid. Preferable sealability properties and excellent moisture barrier are some of the astounding characteristics of LDPE that have given it much importance in the packaging sector. LDPE is anticipated to help the world market reach great heights of success on the back of its elevating number of applications. These applications belong to a range of end-use sectors such as pharmaceutical and medical, construction and building, and automotive, not just packaging.

Global Extrusion Coating Market: Regional Outlook

Until the end of the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is foretold to demonstrate supremacy in the international extrusion coating market. The food and beverage sector of developing countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, India, and China is witnessing a strong growth in the packaging domain. This has resulted into the extensive usage of extrusion coating in Asia Pacific. Besides this, the aggravating strength of the Asia Pacific population and aggressive economic growth in the region have upgraded the maturation of the global market. For the forecast years, China is predicted to be a faster rising market in the developing region.

Some of the regional markets associated with the global extrusion coating industry could suffer because of the pernicious by-products generated with the employment of certain polymer resins such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), and LDPE. These polymers are mostly used during the process of extrusion coating. However, the towering growth opportunities birthed in emerging countries of the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are envisaged to dilute the effect of the restraint. Moreover, the increasing number of applications in various innovative forms of packaging such as liquid packaging is envisioned to offer good opportunities in the long run.

Global Extrusion Coating Market: Companies Mentioned

Companies such as Bobst Group SA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Mondi Plc., AkzoNobel N.V., and The Dow Chemical Company are profiled to possibly have taken to different strategies for securing their share in the global extrusion coating market. In this regard, new product launches, mergers, and expansions could be the go-to inorganic and organic schemes adopted by the top industry players for a substantial advancement.

