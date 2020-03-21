Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market 2019 Analysis By Top Companies are SUSS Microtec AG, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Tsmc), Ultratech Inc., Toshiba, Global foundries Among Other

Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Market Report 2018-2025 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic Semiconductor and Electronics industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Market, By End User (Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM), Foundry, Others.), Equipment (Light Source, Optics, Mask, Others), Light Source (Laser Produced Plasmas (LPP), Vacuum Sparks, Gas Discharge), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Competitors:

Cannon Inc.,

ASML,

Intel Corporation,

Nikon Corporation,

Nuflare Technology Inc.,

Samsung Corporation,

SUSS Microtec AG,

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Tsmc),

Ultratech Inc.,

Vistec Semiconductor Systems,

Carl Zeiss,

Toppan Printing,

NTT Advanced Technology,

Toshiba,

Global foundries and Among other.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Reduction in the complexity and cost

Increasing trend of miniaturization

High price of EUVL systems

Complexity of design and infrastructure readiness.

Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Market is expected to reach USD 9.02 billion by 2025 from USD 1.22 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.14% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Market Segmentation:

The market is based on end-user, equipment, light source and geographical segments.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into integrated device manufacturer (IDM), foundry, other.

Based on equipment, the market is segmented into light source, optics, mask, others

Based on light source, the market is segmented into laser produced plasmas (LPP), vacuum sparks, gas discharge.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

