External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Market Understanding the Key Product Segments and Their Future 2019-2025

External controller-based (ECB) disk storage devices are storage solutions that allow single or dual controller feature to the storage device. These are unified storage solutions designed for enterprise storage.
Fiber channel storage area network (SAN) facilitates multiple servers to access the network storage that connects the FC storage arrays to the server through FC switches. Additionally, FC switches offer high speed for transferring data and high performance.
The Americas contains a large number of data center facilities that are steadily expanding their existing data center facilities with more rack cabinets and storage systems. Also, the increased use of cloud services and big data analytics will influence the demand for high performance and energy-efficient storage infrastructure.
In 2018, the global External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dell EMC
IBM
NetApp
Hitachi Data Systems (HDS)
HP
Fujitsu
Oracle
Huawei
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Super Micro Computer
Wistron
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fiber Channel (FC)
Internet Small Computer System Interface (ISCSI)
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise Use
Personal Use
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Fiber Channel (FC)
1.4.3 Internet Small Computer System Interface (ISCSI)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Enterprise Use
1.5.3 Personal Use
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Market Size
2.2 External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
