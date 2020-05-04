Exterior Wall System Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations 2025

The exterior wall systems market includes various vendors providing advanced and scalable solutions in the global market. Some of these major players in the current exterior firewall market include Evonik Industries, Kronospan Limited, Fletcher Building, Egger Group, Toray Industries, Elementia, Boral Limited, Egger Group, Toray Industries, Elementia, CSR Limited, LafargeHolcim, PolyOne Corporation, Trusus Technology, Stadur Produktions GmbH, China Jushi, James Hardie, and USG Corporation among others. These players are focusing on new quality products.

Exterior wall system is the enclosure or envelope of a building or structure. It is designed to protect the covered or conditioned interior spaces from the surrounding environment. Exterior wall system is also defined as a protective layer attached securely to the exterior side of a building enclosure system. Exterior wall systems are made of lightweight materials to speed up the construction and lower construction cost. Various exterior wall systems include wind bearing steel systems, load-bearing steel systems, and pre-panelized wall systems. All exterior wall system elements are intended to provide support, control, and finish (aesthetics) functions and distribution of services among others. Exterior wall systems have extensive application in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Increasing public and private investment across industrial, commercial, and residential end-use industries is expected to significantly drive demand for exterior wall systems in the global market. Moreover, technological and innovative advancements across various industries, which includes raw material producer, are anticipated to drive the global exterior wall system market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising adoption of dry construction techniques instead of wet construction methods is expected to boost the exterior wall system market in various countries across the world.

Rise in demand for green buildings and increased investment in infrastructural projects in developing economies is expected to create growth opportunities for the exterior wall system market. Further, increasing demand for protective wall systems and need to improve aesthetics of a building are anticipated to create lucrative exterior wall system markets in the near future and over the forecast period 2017 – 2025. However, high costs of repair and volatile raw material prices are some of the major challenges faced by vendors in the market. Additionally, government regulations on carbon emissions, high production cost, and capital investment are some of the factors responsible for limiting the growth of exterior wall systems across domestic and international markets.

The global exterior wall system market is classified by material, type, and end-use industry. These major segments are further cross segmented at granular level, wherein by material the market is segmented into vinyl, metal panels, brick and stone, fiber, cement, plasterboards, glass panels, exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) based, fiberglass panels, high pressure laminated (HPL) boards, wood, and ceramic among others. Additionally, the exterior wall system market based on type is further categorized into ventilated façade, curtain wall system, and non-ventilated façade among others. In terms of end-use industry, the market is segmented into residential, industrial, and commercial among others.

Based on geographic regions, the global exterior wall systems market is classified across Europe (EU), North America (NA), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and South America (SA). North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Europe’s exterior wall systems market analysis and forecast includes the markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa segment depicts the exterior wall systems market analysis and forecast across GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the South America exterior wall systems market is segmented among Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America.