Extensive Study on Automotive OEM Telematics Market 2019 by Key Players Analysis: Verizon, Harman, TomTom, AT&T, Vodafone Group PLC, etc.

The Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market Report 2019 aims to deliver an explicit evaluation of the market. The report offers sweeping insights extracted by thoroughly analyzing historical and current developments in the market. It also provides par excellence futuristic estimations for various vital factors including Automotive OEM Telematics market size, share, net profit, sales, revenue, and growth rate.

The market competition by top manufacturers/players, with sales volume, price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player

According to a new research report, the number of telematics service subscribers using embedded systems will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.9 percent from 9.5 million subscribers at the end of 2017 to 153.4 million subscribers at the end of 2020. Moreover, the author forecasts that shipments of embedded car OEM telematics systems worldwide will grow from almost 11.1 million units in 2014 at a CAGR of 31.1 percent to reach 56.0 million units in 2020.Telematics is a user-friendly technology that has gained popularity among end users. In addition to the aforementioned advantages, increasing awareness among customers could is expected to be a major driver during the forecast period. Technological advancements adopted by the automakers have enabled customers to remotely connect to their vehicles. Moreover, this technology helps customers to gain control of the vehicle, which relays timely information on the performance of the vehicle. In addition to the vehicle manufacturers operating in the telematics market, the telematics equipment manufacturers significantly contribute to market expansion.The major factors that drive the telematics market are safety and security concerns, 247 connectivity, superior driving features, provision of online vehicle diagnostics & maintenance alerts, advanced connectivity solutions, and others. On the other hand, restraints associated with telematics market are the additional expenses borne by the customer for availing the telematics services, threat of hackers breaching the security and accessing data or causing nuisance to the vehicle system, non-availability of uninterrupted & seamless connectivity, and lack of awareness among customers in certain regions.The global Automotive OEM Telematics market was 4830 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 26000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% between 2019 and 2025.

Some of the most prominent Key Vendors: Verizon, Harman, TomTom, AT&T, Vodafone Group PLC, Ford Motors Co., BMW, Telefonica, MiX Telematics, Trimble Navigation Limited

Applications Segment Analysis: Passenger Cars, HCV, LCV, MCV, Two-wheelers

Product Segment Analysis: Solutions, Services

Regions covered in the market report: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The report covers the market study and projection of Automotive OEM Telematics market on a territorial along with worldwide point . The report establishes subjective and quantitative valuation by industry examiners, direct information, help from industry specialists alongside their latest verbatim and every industry producers through the market value chain. The examination specialists have also evaluated the by and large sales and income creation of this specific market. Moreover, this report additionally conveys broad examination of basic market drift, many key essentials while overseeing macro-economic indicators, combined with market enhancements according to each section.

