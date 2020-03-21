Extended Ultraviolet Lithography Market – Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Extended ultraviolet lithography is a technology which is highly in demand on account of its use for the manufacturing of microprocessors and integrated circuits with wavelength of 13.5 nm. The rising demand for low wavelength devices which are highly powerful is one of the key factors bolstering the demand for extended ultraviolet lithography market. Another factor which is boosting the demand for extended ultraviolet lithography is the low cost and size of the device. On account of all these factors, it is anticipated that the global extended ultraviolet lithography market will expand that are healthy pace during the period from 2017 to 2025.

The report is a comprehensive analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the market. It also segments the extended ultraviolet lithography market on the basis of equipment, light source, application, and geography. The light source segment is sub-segmented into vacuum sparks, laser produced plasma, and gas discharges. By equipment, the market is segmented into mirrors, light source, mask, and others. On the basis of application, the extended ultraviolet lithography market is segmented into memory, foundry, IDM, and others.

Extended Ultraviolet Lithographing Market: Trends And Opportunities

The semiconductor equipment industry is advancing and this in turn is benefitting the demand for extended ultraviolet lithography. The semiconductor industry is a key consumer of extended ultraviolet lithography and shows a high preference for the same on account of the use of same basic design tools as well as its feel of traditional optical lithography. Thus, it is anticipated that the future of extended ultraviolet lithography will be bright as it has the potential to design futuristic chips which have 1000 times the memory storage capacity as well as is a hundred times faster than the currently available chips.

Extended ultraviolet photography can drastically bring about a change in the microchip manufacturing industry by creating precise and efficient processes. On the other hand, there are a few factors which are expected to act as a roadblock for the growth of the global extended ultraviolet lithography market. One key challenge is the use of complex technology in extended ultraviolet lithography in order to produce semiconductors, new chemicals and mask infrastructure. This will also act as restraint and dampen the growth of the global extended ultraviolet lithography market.