Extended Text Labels Market opportunities, threats, risk and growth factors

Labeling is said to be the informative component of packaging and it has become quite significant parameter for marketers and brand owners to attract customers. It is estimated that around 76% of shoppers make their purchase decision in-store at the shelf. Therefore, it can be inferred that an extended text label would provide more opportunity to influence customer choice in comparison to a conventional label, which provides lesser information than an extended label.

Extended text label adds more information in less space and contains either fold-out pages, or a booklet based on the requirement. Some of the best features of extended text labels are that these labels are used as a part of primary packaging and are adaptable to any type of container. The extended text labels eliminate the use of secondary labels and can be placed anywhere easily, even more copies can be added or can be removed without leaving any sticky residue. These labels provide flexibility to the brand owners to reduce excess packaging, maintain shelf appeal and meet the required regulations without increasing the packaging cost. Therefore, based on all of the mentioned features and advantages, the extended text labels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% over the forecast period of 2016-2024.

Extended Text Labels Market Dynamics:

With growing initiatives by the marketers and brand owners to provide informative packaging solutions, the demand in extended text labels market is expected to grow. Furthermore, the increase in customer base that make informed decisions after reading the labeling and product related information coupled with increased government regulations to provide mandatory warnings and other specific product information drives the growth in the extended text labels market. In addition, these labels also act as cross marketing tool and provides all the features of conventional labels in more cost effective way, which further fuels the growth in the extended text labels market.

Request PDF Sample for Technological Advancements and Industry Size @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=18644

The labels market is a very competitive industry and there several players that keep on improvising their products and keep developing new and innovative products to have a first mover advantage in the changing technological environment. All these factors can act as restraints for the extended text labels market, as alternate products can take over the market share of the extended text labels market.

Extended Text Labels Market Segmentation:

On the basis of Type, the global extended text labels market is segmented into:

Pressure sensitive labels

Roll fed labels

Cut and Stock labels

On the basis of use, the global extended text labels market is segmented into:

Medical and Pharmaceutical Pharmaceutical and clinical trial bottles Cartons Vials Syringes IV Bags Cryogenic treated packaging

Nutraceutical Bottles Cartons Boxes

Chemical Bottles Drums Sprayers Tanks

Cosmetics Jars Tubes Vials Cans

Food & Beverage Blister Packs Bottles Inserts Freezer treated packaging

Others (Retail, Industrial, Electronics, Automotive etc.)

Request Report TOC, Figures, and Tables @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=18644

On the basis of applications, the global extended text labels market is segmented into:

Usage instructions

Environmental and health regulations

Storage information

Conditions of sale

Warranty

Multiple language labeling

Dosage information

On pack promotions/Coupons

Cross selling of multiple products

Extended Text Labels Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the extended text labels market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant region for the extended text labels market as it accounts for around 19% of global demand for labels, however Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for extended text labels market, primarily driven by growing consumer goods and food and beverage industry in the developing economies like India and China. Europe is expected to witness the above global average growth in demand for extended text labels market, whereas MEA and Latin America are expected to experience a moderate growth in the extended text labels market.

Extended Text Labels Market – Key Players:

Some of the leading players identified across the globe in the extended text labels market are: WS Packaging Group, Inc., CCL Industries, JHBertrand Inc., Luminer Converting Group Inc., Axiom Label Group, Whitlam Group, Label tech Ltd, Resource Label Group LLC and Valley Forge Tape & Label etc.

Objectives of this Market Research Report-