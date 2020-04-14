Express Delivery Market 2019 Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trends, Outlook By 2025

Express delivery services include delivery of parcels and documents to different customers, such as retail customers, business customers, and government agencies. The parcel and documents delivered using express delivery depend upon the weight of the parcel and the distance of the destination. Shipping charges include both, the distance of the destination and the weight of the parcel. Express delivery is a time-bound delivery, where the shipment is delivered on the same day or within 1-2 days. Express delivery service vendors provide services to deliver shipments only up to a certain distance. In addition, the vendors in this market provide value-added services for differentiating their services.

Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=976484

The B2B end-user segment accounted for the major shares of the express delivery market. The provision of serivces such as exchange of documents, business letters, and exchange of goods and the increased dependence of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

In 2018, the global Express Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Express Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Express Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

United Parcel Service (UPS)

FedEx

Deutsche Post DHL

TNT

United States Postal Service (USPS)

Aramex

Deppon

A1 Express

KY Express

SF Express

EMS

YT Express

STO Express

Yunda

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/976484/global-express-delivery-market

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Trading

Offline Trading

Market segment by Application, split into

B2B

B2C

C2C

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Express Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Express Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Express Delivery are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com

Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |