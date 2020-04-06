Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Set to Boom

The global market for explosive ordnance disposal equipment is predicted to witness a positive growth over the coming years. According to a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), major industry players are indulging in strategic partnerships or mergers and acquisitions to upgrade their product offering and expand their sales. On account of the stronghold of established players such as iRobot Corporation, Scanna Msc Ltd., Safariland, LLC and Northrop Grumman Corporation, the competitive environment in the market is not exactly congenial for aspiring and new companies.

North America is predicted to lead the market with over 42% of the total share in revenue, due to region’s continuous preference given to law enforcement and defense activities. TMR predicts that global explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) equipment market will achieve avaluation of US$8 bn between 2015 and 2023, the forecast duration. The market, which stood a US$5.74 bn in 2015, is thus expected to exhibit a 4.6% CAGR over the mentioned period.

Since the year 2014, the defense segment has been the top consumer of explosive ordnance disposal equipment. In that year, the defense segment held nearly 78.5% of the revenue of the global EOD equipment market. This market share is anticipated rise further by the end of the forecast duration. A number emerging countries now focus on programs for modernization of their soldiers and strategies utilizing EOD bots, leading to higher demand of EOD equipment. Defense applications employ EOD equipment in a number of warfare activities, especially urban warfare. This is attributed to the need for dealing with terror threats in these regions in an efficient and swift manner.

On a geographical basis, North America is anticipated to demonstrate high demand for equipment such as portable X-ray systems, EOD robots, and explosive detectors. Each of these equipment holds a distinctive use that can offer invaluable foundation and utility to different law enforcement and military bodies. Portable X-ray systems, for instance, are designed to be used for detecting hidden explosives. Thus, they find application in places of large civilian population such as train stations, airports and subways in the North American region for thwarting dangers.