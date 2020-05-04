Explored In Latest Research Of Global Power Generator Rental Market 2019-2025

A thorough overview of the global Power Generator Rental market has been presented in this market intelligence study in order to provide a strong understanding of the market. The research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the lucrative opportunities and latest trends within the global Power Generator Rental market. In addition, the study comprises strategic business policies that have been adopted by the leading players operating in the global Power Generator Rental market, along with the key growth drivers, limitations, challenges, regulatory ecosystem, and future estimates of the global Power Generator Rental market throughout the forecast period.

Global Power Generator Rental Market: Overview

Power generator rental market refers to the service market in which generator are available on rental basis for power generation purposes. This is an emerging market for developing and underdeveloped countries where power shortages is a major issue, and are slowly gaining popularity in these countries and regions. Power is an essential component for the enhancement of any country or economy and plays a vital role in development of the society. Generator rental is a relatively viable option for power generation in cases of power outages or in case of excessive demand for power. All the sectors of society at some point depend on these rental generators for their power requirements. These generators cater wide range of power demands whether from a single house or society or from a major event or from a power intensive industry.

Power generator rental market are classified on the basis of generator rating as up to 100 KVA generator rating which are majorly used in residential and smaller commercial applications, 101- 500 KVA generator rating which found application in large commercial complexes, large-scale events, and smaller industrial sector, 501- 1000 KVA generator rating which is primarily used for medium to large scale industrial applications, and above 1000 KVA generator rating which are used in utilities and large scale industrial applications. The power generator rental can be classified based upon the fuel type as diesel and natural gas generators. The power generator rental market can also be segregated based upon end-user segment as: utilities, oil & gas, mining, construction, events, others.

Global Power Generator Rental Market: Trends and Opportunities

The major driving factor behind the growth of power generator rental market is the rising electricity demand along with increased power outages which is a common problem especially in developed and under-developed countries. In the emerging markets the void between the demand for power and the pace of investment in new power generation capacities and in replacement of existing power infrastructure has resulted in the frequent outages and power cuts. This delay in the installation of new capacities mainly due to the capital constraints in these regions along with ageing infrastructures has become a key factor for this market.

Global Power Generator Rental Market: Scope of the Study

The report estimates and forecasts the power generator rental market on the global and regional levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the power generator rental market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the power generator rental market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the power generator rental market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been analyzed based on attractiveness for global market and for each region. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of power generator rentals. Growth rate, market size, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market.

The study provides a comprehensive view of the power generator rental market by dividing it into generator rating, fuel type, end-user, and geography segments. The generator rating have been segmented into up to 100 KVA, 101- 500 KVA, 501- 1000 KVA, above 1000 KVA. The fuel type have been segmented into diesel and natural gas. The end-user segment have been segregated into utilities, oil & gas, mining, construction, events, others. These segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends. The report also segments the power generator rental market based on major geographies into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Power Generator Rental Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Competitive Outlook

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Aggreko PLC, APR Energy, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Atlas Copco AB., and United Rentals, Inc. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

