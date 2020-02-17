Explored In Latest Research Of Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market 2019-2024

Electric vehicles mean utilizes the power as the power source integrating the advanced technology of the power control and drive section.

Scope of the Report:

The electric agricultural vehicle market is expected to grow at a rate of about 58% per year due largely to the global population growth and the trend of population concentrating in urban centers, which will continue to reduce the availability of rural labor and drive the demand for increased agricultural automation. For mining, vehicle electrification has a strong value proposition due to the high operational cost because of the volatility of diesel prices and the high costs of having to ventilate the diesel emissions inside mines. Both costs can be substantially reduced through electrification.

The worldwide market for Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 51.3% over the next five years, will reach 2270 million US$ in 2024, from 190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Komatsu

Caterpillar

Hitachi

John Deere

Volvo

Atlas Copco

SUNWARD

Merlo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hybrid

Pure-electric

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

