Explore the Growth Potential of Data Masking Technology Market in Coming Years

Data masking technology refers to data security through the replacement of existing sensitive information with duplicate data. This duplicate data can be used in business processes for analytics and testing purposes, without any risk. Data masking technology is an effective way for reducing the risk of sensitive data from inside and outside threats. It is performed in such a manner that actual values are retained along with functional and structural meaning of data. Enterprises, while looking for data masking technology, consider factors such as format preservation, data type preservation, semantic integrity, and uniqueness, which are of utmost importance while implementing technology in database.

The market is segmented on the basis of technology, which includes ETL, in-place masking, and dynamic masking. The application areas of data masking technology include BFSI, IT, telecommunication, energy, and automotive.

Data masking technology market makes highest revenue from BFSI sector. IT and telecommunication industries are investing heavily in this technology, as they face major challenges related to internal hacking and data privacy issues. Data masking technology market in healthcare is expected to show a robust growth, during the forecast period, as hospitals are adopting latest technology to protect data from outside threats, when hackers try to steal health related data for monetary gains. It is also gaining significance in the automotive industry, on account of protecting design and specification of vehicles from internal and external threats.

Dynamic masking is gaining adoption in an enterprise, as it offers advanced method of data protection in an environment where unauthenticated users can easily access. It is one of the cost-effective technologies to protect business application and databases from data breach threats. Dynamic masking uses two major approaches: view based masking and proxy based masking, and changes the flow of data without changing its physical presence. Dynamic data masking also helps to analyse big data without affecting the regular business operations. Large, medium and small enterprises also prefer this technology for testing and analysis purposes, as it offers unique value to preserve complex data with minimal disruption.

Some of the other key players operating in market are Delphix Corporation, Compuware Corporation, Net 2000, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IRI, and Mentis Software. Oracle corporation recently introduced data masking technique, which uses a comprehensive approach called find, access, secure, and test (FAST), to gain an edge over its competitors.

