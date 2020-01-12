Explore the Growth potential of Chlorella Powder Ingredient Market

Green plants and vegetables provide micronutrients by offering various benefits to the body. The growing demand for vegetarian protein consumption is one of the major growth drivers supporting the growth of the global chlorella powder ingredients market.

Chlorella is an algae that grows in fresh water. It is a good source of fats, fibre, chlorophyll, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. The chlorella plant as a whole is used to prepare medicines and other nutritional supplements. As a medicine, chlorella is used in the prevention of cancer, minimizing side effects of radiation treatment, improving reaction to flu vaccine, stimulating the immune system, preventing cold, increasing white blood cell counts (particularly in people with cancer or HIV infection), and slowing the ageing process. Chlorella is comprised of inner nutrients (80%), and an indigestible, fibrous outer shell (20%). Chlorella cell walls contain endo-toxins, and lipo-polysaccharides, which may cause inflammation by affecting the immune system. The cell wall of chlorella must be broken by chlorella powder manufacturers, before the human body can digest it.

Chlorella is high in protein and other essential nutrients and has become a popular food source. In dried form, it contains about 45% protein, 5% fibre, 20% fat, 20% carbohydrate, and 10% minerals and vitamins. Chlorella is rich in calories and vitamins, and is cultivated in large artificial circular ponds through various mass production processes. Chlorella powder has a characteristic strong taste, which is not pleasant for a consumer who is not adapted to it.

The major driver which is fuelling the growth of the global chlorella powder ingredients market is the ability of chlorella to remove heavy metal content, and ash content, such as mercury from the human body. Air pollution is the source of numerous toxic metals that enter the bloodstream through mouth, skin, nose, and digestive tract. By acting as an ion exchange resin, chlorella absorbs and binds these heavy and toxic metal substances in the gastrointestinal tract, and removes the toxins from the body.

Lack of awareness regarding the benefits of chlorella is one of the major challenges, which is restraining the growth of the global chlorella powder ingredients market. However, lack of price-related uncertainty is another key challenge affecting the growth of the global chlorella powder ingredients market. The consumable chlorella requires carbonated water for its growth, which increases its production cost. To provide maximum photosynthetic effectiveness, chlorella algae are placed in shade or artificial light. Huge additional cost and sophisticated process are necessary to harvest chlorella.

