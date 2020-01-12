Explore Bioinformatics Market Insights, Share and Forecast Report 2024

The introduction and adoption of cloud computing and nanopore technology are expected to offer numerous opportunities in the bioinformatics market. The nanopore technology has been projected for getting used in the study of crop science, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA), proteins and small molecules with a range of applications in personalized medicine, and scientific research.

Bioinformatics is a discipline that deals with the retrieval, storage, processing, management and analysis of organic information through computational techniques. Bioinformatics plays an important role in drug innovation and improvement. The involvement of bioinformatics in storing, retrieving, analyzing and forming biological information helps in efficiently managing enormous database associated with drug innovation and development.

Bioinformatics technologies are used in various pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. They are mainly used in the medical sector, which is driven by the increasing use of bioinformatics for the drug development and discovery process. Falling prices of DNA sequencing and increasing government initiatives to boost bioinformatics based life sciences research activities are the two major growth drivers of the global bioinformatics market. Some of the other drivers contributing to growth the of global bioinformatics market includes, increasing demand for bioinformatics as a consulting solution by pharmaceutical manufacturers and medical devices, in an effort to accelerate and improve manufacturing processes, with the increasing need for bioinformatics in data incorporation and warehousing.

The Asia-Pacific bioinformatics market is projected to be the fastest growing regional market in the forecast period. High availability of trained labors in countries such as, China and India with low labor costs has inspired manufacturers to stick upon contract research outsourcing strategies for limiting costs, which has enormously contributed to the growth of Asia-Pacific bioinformatics market.

Some of the key competitors within the global bioinformatics market include Tripos, LP, Affymetrix, Inc, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Helicos Biosciences Corporation, IBM Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Rosetta Inpharmatics LLC, Celera and others.

