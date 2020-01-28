Expert Guide to Writing a Marketing Research Case Study

If you are stuck with writing a marketing research case study, most probably, you don’t have enough time to read long introductions and speculations. Let’s get straight to business.

First, you need to write a brief introduction to your case study. An introduction explains in 3-5 sentences what the case study is about, which company you will pay attention to, maybe, the reasons for choosing this particular study. Often, people get a little stuck at this point, so we recommend to skip it from the very beginning and pay attention to it after you are done with a body part. It will be much easier for you to formulate an introduction after you analyze every part of the particular case in detail.

Explain the background

Imagine that from this stage, you actually dive into the case study itself. For example, you have chosen to write about retail. You’ve chosen a particular mall, and you need to give some background about it and about the particular business process or case you are interested in. Start with the location of the mall, give a brief (1-2 sentences) description of its financial situation. Describe the problem as is, without too many details, but without losing its major idea. It is hard to edit yourself in this part, as it seems that all the details are relevant, and you should mention as many facts as you know. You have to keep a balance. Otherwise, the critical research goal will be hard to get.

Define the objectives

Good case study research can contain more than one objective, but experts from a professional case study writing service GetCaseStudy recommend not to mention more than two. It is not a dissertation. You should stay focused, and your readers should follow the idea and be interested in objectives. However, if you feel that a general description of objectives won’t do the trick, you can elaborate on details in the same section, but separately. For example, you write the objectives first:

Objective #1 . Marketing strategy development. Objective #2 . Guidelines for research relevant to a specific market . Later, you can make an abstract and write: Development of marketing strategy requires the next steps: Step1, Step2, etc.



Research methods

It is not a research paper itself, but it is a good idea to mention the research methods used. Research methods are divided into “qualitative” and “quantitative.” It is a wise choice to use both methods for your marketing case study. Write about samples, quotas, analysis, output, advantages of the chosen methods.

Outcomes

This part can be called differently – conclusions, findings, results. Check it in the textbook you use for this course, or choose the one you like the most. Conclusions should not take more than half a page. If you see that you need more space, it means you forgot to mention some information in the rest of the document. Don’t be afraid to edit yourself.

If you didn’t write an introductory part, for now, go back and write it according to the conclusions and outcomes.

Proofreading and plagiarism checking

Start with a plagiarism check. Of course, we know that you are writing this marketing case study on your own, but academic papers are often alike. Often, technical plagiarism can be detected in two parts: a description of a known company and a description of the methods used. After you are done with plagiarism check, start proofreading. Use online proofreading services to find some technical mistakes and omissions. Services like Grammarly, Ginger, Hemingway are very helpful when it comes to missed commas and dangling modifiers. If you want to look at your text with “fresh eyes,” print it, and read it from paper – you will see new mistakes. Also, read your case study aloud to spot too long sentences.