Expected Massive Growth on Clean Label Ingredients Market to Register Significant CAGR of 7.80 by 2025: Major Players Cargill, Kerry Group PLC, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Global Clean Label Ingredients Industry was valued at USD 29.4 Billion for the year 2017. Clean Label Ingredients Industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% from 2018 to reach USD 57.63 Billion by the year 2025. European region holds the major Industry share whereas Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period.

Major market players in Clean Label Ingredients Industry are Cargill, Kerry Group PLC, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Groupe Limagrain, Chr. Hansen A/S, Brisan, Sensient Technologies Corporation, and other 10 more companies detailed information is provided in research report. Better global reach, both at production and at an operational level are the main reasons for holding this highest Industry share for Cargill.

New product launches and growing research and development expenditures to address changing demand of end users in recent years are also driving this Industry. Organic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition were adopted by these top manufacturers in recent years has provided comprehensive Industry opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain.

The natural flour segment is expected to hold the maximum Industry share during the forecasted period. With the increasing popularity and varied application base in bakery, confectionary, packaged foods demand natural flour applications are helping this Industry to grow. Natural colors segment is projected to be the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period with the growing concern about the artificial color usage in the food item.

Clean Label Ingredients Industry Segmentation:

By Formulation

• Dry

• Liquid

• Key Industry Players

By Type

• Natural Flavors

• Natural Colors

• Flours

• Malt

• Fruits ingredients

• Starch & Sweeteners

By Application

• Food

• Beverages

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Global “Global Clean Label Ingredients Market” Research Report 2019-2024

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Clean Label Ingredients International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Clean Label Ingredients

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Clean Label Ingredients Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Clean Label Ingredients Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Clean Label Ingredients Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Clean Label Ingredients Industry 2019-2024

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Clean Label Ingredients with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Clean Label Ingredients

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Clean Label Ingredients Market Research Report