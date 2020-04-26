Expansion of Sleeve Labels Market to Remain Consistent During 2024

This XploreMR report examines the ‘Sleeve Labels Market for the period 2016-2024. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and market opportunities in the global sleeve labels market.In accordance with the Flexible Packaging Association, among all labeling segments, sleeve labels are one of the key labeling segment. Sleeve labels in the industry are classified into two categories: Stretch sleeves and Shrink sleeves. Stretch sleeves, due to its high elastic properties, can be easily applied to a surface by stretching over it whereas shrink sleeves smoothly shrinks on a surface on application of heat.

The report has been divided into six parts, for better understanding and assessment of the global market scenario; the above-mentioned divisions are: market analysis by product type, end-users, material type, printing technology type, printing ink type and regions. The report analyses the global sleeve labels market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and market volume (m2 Mn).

The report starts with an overview of sleeve labels and its usage in various applications across the globe. In the same section, XploreMR covers the sleeve labels market performance in terms of revenue. This section includes, XploreMR’s analyses of key trends, drivers and restraints from supply and demand perspective.

The next section of the report analyses the market based on product type and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the next eight years.

Products covered in the report include:

Stretch sleeves

Shrink sleeves

The next section of the report analyses the market based on end-user segments and presents the forecast in terms value and volume for the next eight years.

End-use Segment covered in the report include:

Food & Beverage

Health care

Personal care

Other applications

The next section of the report analyses the market based on materials segments and presents the forecast in terms value and volume for the next eight years.

Materials type segment covered in the report include:

Oriented polystyrene shrink(OPS)

Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC)

Polyethylene terephthalate(PET-G)

Polypropylene

Other material types

The next section of the report analyses the market based on printing technology type and presents the forecast in terms value and volume for the next eight years.

Printing technology segment covered in the report include:

Gravure printing

Digital printing

Flexography printing

The next section of the report analyses the market based on printing ink segments and presents the forecast in terms value and volume for the next eight years.

Printing ink segment covered in the report include:

Water based

UV

Solvent based

The next section of the report analyses the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the next eight years.

Regions covered in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

To arrive at the market size, the report considers average price of sleeve labels per meter square across geographies. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue of sleeve labels. The starting point is sizing the current market, which lays the foundation for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of market, in-depth analysis based on the supply side, demand side and label consumption rate, is taken into account.

However, quantifying the market across above-mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, we have taken into consideration year on year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the sleeve labels market.

As previously highlighted, the market for sleeve labels is split into various sub categories based on region, products, techniques, end-user segments. All these sub-segments or categories have been analyzed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the global sleeve labels market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of sleeve labels market by its revenue forecast in terms of the absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global sleeve labels market.

Furthermore, XploreMR has developed market attractiveness index for all six segments–Regional, product type, material type, technology, ink type and by end-user segments. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities that lie in the market.