Expansion of Molecular Microbiology Market Projected to be Supported by Significant Investment by 2028

The molecular diagnostics scenario has been drastically changed since the introduction of molecular microbiology. The introduction of molecular microbiology has provided enormous opportunities to laboratory professionals and physicians to introduce new technologies in the field of molecular diagnostics. Molecular microbiology is considered as an important interdisciplinary field of microbial physiology, molecular biology, and genetics. Molecular microbiology also deals with physiological processes and molecular mechanisms of microbes and their utilization in the production of biotechnology products and medicines such as vaccines, and antibodies. Molecular microbiology methods are increasingly incorporated in laboratories for the detection and characterization of isolates for the diagnosis of diseases which cannot be detected by conventional culture techniques.

Molecular Microbiology Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing infectious diseases burden and increased funding for healthcare expenditure are the factors responsible for driving the growth of molecular microbiology market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for care facilities and favorable regulatory policies for promoting care facilities are also fueling the growth of the global molecular microbiology market. Changing methodologies for disease diagnosis and rising awareness about infectious diseases are also some of the factors boosting the growth of molecular microbiology market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of molecular microbiology tests, along with debt of skilled labors to handle the complexity of devices are some of the factors hampering the growth of the global molecular microbiology market.

Molecular Microbiology Market: Segmentation

The global molecular microbiology market is segmented by product type, application, end user and region:

Based on product type, the global molecular microbiology market is segmented into:

Quantitative PCR Detection Diagnostic Kits

Pathogenic Microorganisms Diagnostic Kits

Others

Based on application, the global molecular microbiology market is segmented into:

Infectious Diseases

Tuberculosis

HIV

Others

Based on the end user, the global molecular microbiology market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Molecular Microbiology Market: Overview

Molecular microbiology is evolving as a new technique for more rapid testing and identification of microorganisms related to infectious diseases. Molecular laboratories play an important role in epidemiology and infection control programs. Within the molecular laboratories, molecular microbiology has revolutionized the identification and surveillance of infectious diseases. Molecular microbiology primarily deals with the inter-dependency of the microbial processes and the various molecular interactions that take place in the organism, for instance, gene therapy in viruses and signaling in bacteria, which are basically used in treating several genetic diseases in the individuals with the help of viral vectors. Based on the end user, the global molecular microbiology market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, and others. Amongst them, diagnostic laboratories are anticipated to hold a substantial share in the global molecular microbiology market.

Molecular Microbiology Market: Regional Outlook

The establishment of a molecular microbiology facility within a microbiology laboratory remains fragmented. The developing countries of Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are expected to experience slow growth in molecular microbiology market due to poor infrastructure, and lack of skilled professionals. Whereas, the developed molecular microbiology markets of North America and Europe are expected to hold maximum market share in the global molecular microbiology market. High awareness level about various infectious diseases among the general population of developed regions is responsible for fuelling the growth of molecular microbiology market. Asia Pacific molecular microbiology market is anticipated to grow with maximum growth rate due to favourable government policies and increasing healthcare spending in the region.

Molecular Microbiology Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global molecular microbiology market are QIAGEN, Curetis N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Agilent Technologies, and others. The emerging players of the developing regions are following all organic and inorganic strategies in order to increase their geographic presence in the global molecular microbiology market. This will provide them in gaining maximum market share in the global molecular microbiology market.

