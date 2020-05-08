Expansion of Chromium Trioxide Market Projected to be Supported by Significant Investment by 2028 End

Chromium Trioxide Market: Definition and Introduction

Chromium Trioxide is an inorganic hexavalent chromium compound and a strong oxidizing agent. It is dark purple in color and is usually found in the solid form as crystals, powder or flakes. Chromium Trioxide is insoluble in most of the organic solvents and even have a tendency to explode in the presence of reducing agents, especially organic matter. It forms an acidic solution in water, which is knows as chromic acid, and chromium trioxide is also commonly sold in this form. On heating, chromium trioxide emits highly toxic fumes of chromium. It is also highly corrosive and is a known carcinogen. Chromium is extracted in the form of sodium chromate from chromite ore, which is then further converted to sodium dichromate. Chromium trioxide is then manufactured using sodium dichromate and concentrated sulphuric acid. Chromium trioxide is dangerous in direct contact with humans, hence is subjected to various regulations. Chromium trioxide can cause fatalities if swallowed by humans and can also lead to burns of severe nature. The inhalation of chromium trioxide can result in respiratory irritation and allergic reactions. Chromium trioxide is also considered highly toxic for aquatic and marine environments. Given such toxicity concerns, the use of chromium trioxide for industrial purposes is subject to various regulations, such as the EU Directive 2004/37. Chromium trioxide is also know by trade names, such as chromic anhydride and Chromium VI Oxide.

Chromium Trioxide Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Form, the market can be segmented as:

Pellets

Powder and nano-powder

Sputtering Targets

Solvent

On the basis of Application Type, the market can be segmented as:

Metal Finishing & Chrome Plating

Wood Preservation Products Manufacturing

Chemical Products Manufacturing

Others

On the basis of End Use Industry, the market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Chemicals

Ceramics

Semiconductor & Electronics

Others

Chromium Trioxide Market: Dynamics

Chromium Trioxide is used in industrial applications, primarily in metal finishing and chrome plating of metals. Chrome plating and metal finishing using chromium trioxide lends significant anti-corrosion properties to the finished and plated surfaces. These applications of Chromium Trioxide find widespread use in the automotive industry as well as other industrial sectors where galvanized iron and steel require protection from corrosion. Chromium Trioxide also helps better the outward appearance of metal surfaces through the chrome plating application. In the manufacturing of chemical products, the strong oxidizing properties of chromium trioxide are beneficial in carrying out controlled oxidation during the process of organic synthesis. Chromium trioxide is also used as a colorant in the ceramic industry. Within the electronics and semiconductor industry, chromium oxide is used for chemical vapor deposition (CVD), physical vapor deposition (PVD) and also optical applications. However, there are strong regulations supervising the production, usage and ultimate release in environment of chromium trioxide, given the toxicity of the material in various compositions. Metal finishing and chrome plating applications, particularly in the automotive industry will continue to drive the market during the forecast period.

Chromium Trioxide Market: Regional Outlook

Chromium Trioxide demand is set to grow steadily in the next few years, with demand mostly coming from the automotive sector and the chemical products sector. Asia Pacific region is projected to be a key market for Chromium trioxide due to fast growing economies, large-scale automotive production plants and increasing industrialization. North America and Europe are also important regions for the Chromium Trioxide market, with demand mostly coming from the metal finishing application as well as manufacturing of wood preservation products. Stringent regulations pertaining to the production, use and disposal of chromium trioxide will impact the market in North America and Western Europe. China, India, Japan, U.S., and Germany are some of the key countries in the Chromium Trioxide market.

Chromium Trioxide Market: Market Participants

