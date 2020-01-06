Expandable Graphite Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Expandable Graphite Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Expandable Graphite is a new type of functional carbon material. It is made by the natural graphite flake, and is the unexpanded graphite, i.e. it is a type of natural graphite that before expanded.

According to this study, over the next five years the Expandable Graphite market will register a 5.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 293.3 million by 2025, from $ 234.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Expandable Graphite business, shared in Chapter 3.

China is the largest production of expandable graphite in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Chinese market took up about 60% the global market in 2018, the second largest is Europe (15%) and North America is followed with the share about 12.8%.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/234400/global-expandable-graphite-market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Expandable Graphite market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Expandable Graphite value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SGL Group

Huabang Graphite

Xincheng Graphite

National de Grafite

Jinhui Graphite

GrafTech

Sanyo Corp

Tianfeng Graphite

Yanxin Graphite

Black Dragon Graphite

Heijin Graphite

Tianheda Graphite

Georg H. Luh

Asbury Carbons

AMG(GK)

Durrans Group

Nippon Graphite

Maas Graphite

Jinxing Graphite

Haida Graphite

HP Materials Solutions

Braide Graphite

Market Segment by Type, covers

KP Type

Low S Type

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fire Retardant

Environmental Protection

Sealing Material

High Energy Battery Material

Others

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/234400/global-expandable-graphite-market

Related Information:

North America Expandable Graphite Market Growth 2020-2025

United States Expandable Graphite Market Growth 2020-2025

Asia-Pacific Expandable Graphite Market Growth 2020-2025

Europe Expandable Graphite Market Growth 2020-2025

EMEA Expandable Graphite Market Growth 2020-2025

Global Expandable Graphite Market Growth 2020-2025

China Expandable Graphite Market Growth 2020-2025

Customization Service of the Report :

LP INFORMATION provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

LP INFORMATION (LPI) is a professional market report publisher based in America, providing high quality market research reports with competitive prices to help decision makers make informed decisions and take strategic actions to achieve excellent outcomes.We have an extensive library of reports on hundreds of technologies.Search for a specific term, or click on an industry to browse our reports by subject. Narrow down your results using our filters or sort by what’s important to you, such as publication date, price, or name.

Contact US

LP INFORMATION

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: 001-626-346-3938 (US) 00852-58080956 (HK) 0086 15521064060 (CN)

Add: 17890 Castleton St. Suite 162 City of Industry, CA 91748 US