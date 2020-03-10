Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) is the inability of pancreas to produce enough enzymes for the proper breakdown and absorption of nutrients. The common causes of EPI are damage to pancreas, inflammation of pancreas, pancreatic surgery, and inherited disorders like Crohn’s disease and celiac disease.

Some symptoms observed during EPI are pain or tenderness in belly, bad-smelling bowel movements, gas, diarrhea and feeling of fullness. EPI can be treated by pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) and medications.

This disease can be prevented by eating six small meals a day, avoiding alcohol, taking vitamins and following a healthy diet. Cilian AG is in the process of developing Cilase as an orally active substance for the treatment of EPI in humans. Other than this AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is also in the process of developing MS1819 for the treating EPI.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

