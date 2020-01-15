Exhibition Organizing Market 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Exhibition Organizing Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Exhibition Organizing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Exhibition Organizing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

An exhibition, in the most general sense, is an organised presentation and display of a selection of items. In practice, exhibitions usually occur within a cultural or educational setting such as a museum, art gallery, park, library, exhibition hall, or World’s fairs. Exhibitions can include many things such as art in both major museums and smaller galleries, interpretive exhibitions, natural history museums and history museums, and also varieties such as more commercially focused exhibitions and trade fairs.

In 2018, the global Exhibition Organizing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Exhibition Organizing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Exhibition Organizing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

RELX Group (Reed Exhibitions)

Informa (UBM)

Messe Frankfurt

GL Events

MCH Group

Fiera Milano

Deutsche Messe

Koelnmesse

Messe Dusseldorf

Viparis

Emerald Expositions

Messe Munchen

Messe Berlin

Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC)

Coex

i2i Events Group

NurnbergMesse GmbH

ITE Group

Tokyo Big Sight

Fira Barcelona

Jaarbeurs

Tarsus Group

Comexposium Groupe

Artexis Group

SNIEC Shanghai

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

5,000-20,000 Sqm

20,000-100,000 Sqm

More Than 100,000 Sqm

Market segment by Application, split into

Art Exhibitions

Academic Exhibitions

Commercial Exhibitions

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Exhibition Organizing Manufacturers

Exhibition Organizing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Exhibition Organizing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

