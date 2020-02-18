Exhaustive Study on Automotive Axle Market 2019 | Strategic Assessment by Top Players: AAM, Meritor, DANA, ZF, PRESS KOGYO, etc.

The Global Automotive Axle Market Report 2019 aims to deliver an explicit evaluation of the market. The report offers sweeping insights extracted by thoroughly analyzing historical and current developments in the market. It also provides par excellence futuristic estimations for various vital factors including Automotive Axle market size, share, net profit, sales, revenue, and growth rate.

The market competition by top manufacturers/players, with sales volume, price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player

An axle is a central shaft for a rotating wheel or gear. On wheeled vehicles, the axle may be fixed to the wheels, rotating with them, or fixed to the vehicle, with the wheels rotating around the axle. In the former case, bearings or bushings are provided at the mounting points where the axle is supported. In the latter case, a bearing or bushing sits inside a central hole in the wheel to allow the wheel or gear to rotate around the axle. Market competition is fierce. Although AAM, Meritor and DANA are the top 3 players in 2016, occupying for over 33.7% of global automotive axle market, the market concentration is relatively not too high. In this report, the top 18 listed companies occupy about 70% of the market in 2016.Subject to fluctuations in the price of steel raw materials, the product average price declined in the past few years, however, in the end of 2016, the price of steel raised up, this lead to the average price increased in 2016 and 2017.For vehicle industry, OEMs requires each automotive axle to meet rigid qualification standards to ensure performance, quality, and engineering design fit. Automotive axle sold into the aftermarket for replacement purposes are not of sufficient quality or reliability to be used by OEMs. Accordingly, automotive axle for OEMs is not interchangeable with or substitutable for automotive axle for the aftermarket, and demand for each is separate.Global Automotive Axle

Some of the most prominent Key Vendors: AAM, Meritor, DANA, ZF, PRESS KOGYO, HANDE Axle, BENTELER, Sichuan Jian’an, KOFCO, Gestamp, Shandong Heavy Industry, Hyundai Dymos, Magneti Marelli, SINOTRUK, Hyundai WIA, SAF-HOLLAND, SG Automotive, IJT Technology Holdings

The report has divided the global Automotive Axle market on the basis of types, applications, technologies, regions, and key contenders. Proposed market segmentation analysis is intended to focus on segments and sub-segments with enough energy and force to obtain a competitive advantage. It also enables market contenders to form effective strategies for dedicated segments.

Regions covered in the market report: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Applications Segment Analysis: Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Cars

Product Segment Analysis: Front Axle, Rear Axle

