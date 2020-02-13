Exhaust Sensor Market Top Competitors are Sensata Technologies Inc., Pricol Limited., AVX Corporation, TT Electronics, Delphi Technologies, ABB, DENSO CORPORATION, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and Others

Global Exhaust Sensor Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to concerns regarding the emissions from the vehicles amid growing levels of environmental pollution.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the exhaust sensor market are:-

Robert Bosch GmbH;

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.;

Sensata Technologies, Inc.;

Pricol Limited.;

AVX Corporation;

TT Electronics;

Delphi Technologies;

ABB;

DENSO CORPORATION; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Sunrise Exhaust Ltd.; Tenneco Inc.; Sejong Industrial Co.,Ltd..; BOSAL; SANGO Co., Ltd.; Yutaka Giken Company Limited; FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.; NGK SPARK PLUGS; Benteler International; Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG; Eberspächer and Faurecia.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the usage of number of diesel engines in vehicles worldwide is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Presence of strict regulations and standards regarding the emissions from a vehicle is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global exhaust sensor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of exhaust sensor market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, Pricol Limited announced that they had signed a MoU with Kerdea Technologies for the commercialisation and development of Oxygen (O2) sensors. This agreement will help Pricol Limited in meeting the expected demand for exhaust sensors from the Indian region for the forthcoming “Bharat Standard (BS)-VI regulations.

In July 2017, AVX Corporation announced that they had agreed to acquire Transportation, Sensing & Control division from TT Electronics. This acquisition will help in expanding the product offerings of AVX Corporation for the automotive market.

In April 2017, NGK SPARK PLUGS announced the launch of two new exhaust sensor products. The products characterized on their capabilities as Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensor and Manifold Absolute Pressure (MAP) Sensor is expected to be showcased at “automechanika” held in June at Birmingham, UK.

Global Exhaust Sensor Market By Type (Oxygen/Lambda Sensors, NOX Sensors, Particulate Matter Sensors, Differential Pressure Sensors, Engine Coolant Temperature Sensors, Exhaust Temperature & Pressure Sensors, MAP/MAF Sensor), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

