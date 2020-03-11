Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Insight, Segment Forecast 2019 With Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv, Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, BOSAL, Faurecia, And More

Global exhaust heat recovery system market is driven by rising concerns related to environment, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 33.13 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 74.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Market Definition: Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market
Exhaust heat recovery system can be defined as a technology which converts thermal losses or exhaust into energy within the pipe. This technology has major applicability in cars & motor vehicles which runs on fuel as it is fuel efficient & reduces the carbon di oxide emission in the air. It can produce both electric as well as mechanical energy from conventional and a hybrid car.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in exhaust heat recovery system market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv, Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, BOSAL, Faurecia, Cummins Inc., Tenneco Inc, Borgwarner Inc., Autoliv Inc., and IHI Corporation.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, MAHLE developed thermally insulating piston coatings which will minimize the emission & increase the efficiency. This will result in production of high quality of energy.
- In August 2018, BorgWarner will initiate the production of heat recovery system. This has been initially produced for automakers of North America enhance fuel efficiency.
Market Drivers:
- Rise in strict rules & regulation for emission from the fuel vehicle across the globe for better & safe atmosphere.
- Rise in the demand for commercial vehicle which runs on diesel as its cost is much cheaper than of the petrol.
Market Restraints:
- There is trend shift or movement of choice by people towards fully electric car which restraint this market.
- Unawareness about such type of system which is being used for controlling the pollution across many countries.
Global exhaust heat recovery system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of exhaust heat recovery system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Segmentation: Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market
- By Technology
- Conventional Technology
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)
- Turbocharger
- Future Technology
- Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC)
- Thermoelectric Generator (TEG)
- By Component
- EGR Component
- EGR Valve
- EGR Cooler
- Turbocharger Component
- Turbine
- Compressor
- Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC)
- Evaporator
- Condenser
- Expander
- Pump
- Thermoelectric Generator (TEG)
- Thermoelectric Module
- Heat Exchanger
- By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Car
- Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
- Truck
- Buses
- By Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
- By Off Highway Vehicle
- Agricultural Tractor
- Construction Equipment
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
